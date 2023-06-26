Holograms Market Size Will Attain USD 67 Billion by 2030 Growing at 14.7% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Zion Market Research | Global Holograms Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis Report

NEW YORK, United States, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Holograms Market Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database. According to the latest research study, the global holograms market size was valued at USD 44 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 67 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 14.7% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.

Holograms Market Report Overview:

Physics-based holography techniques are utilized to create holograms. According to reports, a hologram is a more willing tapping of an electromagnetic field than a picture taken with a lens. Holograms are allegedly sophisticated and adaptable tools for manipulating light. Additionally, they have a wide range of uses in optical neural networks. Holograms are precisely computer reproductions of real-world objects that exist in physical space. Additionally, real-time capture, 3D rendering, and transmission can be used to determine the hologram's source. Hologram is a technique that uses motions and facial expressions.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for More Insights - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/holograms-market







Key Insights:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global holograms market is projected to expand annually at the annual growth rate of around 14.7% over the forecast timespan (2023-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global holograms market size was evaluated at nearly $44 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $67 billion by 2030.

The global holograms market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period owing to the massive demand for products in medical imaging.

Based on the holographic images, the 3D model segment is predicted to contribute majorly towards the global market share over the forecast timeline.

In terms of type, the electro-holographic segment is slated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

On the basis of technology, the laser segment is slated to dominate the segmental surge over the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the security segment is slated to dominate the segmental surge over the forecast period.

Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific holograms market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the assessment period.

Global Holograms Market Dynamics:

Growth Factors:

Holograms in advertising and media will boost global industrial trends: The worldwide holograms market will expand due to the increasing use of holography films for marketing and events in developing nations. Holograms are now being used extensively in pharmaceutical corporations, research institutions, biotechnology firms, healthcare organizations, and hospitals and clinics. In addition, it has a wide range of uses in consumer electronics and security. The aforementioned factors will all enhance the growth of the global market.

The booming demand for medical imaging goods will support the holograms market's potential for expansion globally. Global market trends will be accentuated by booming industrialization and an increase in the use of holographic films in business meetings and seminars. The market will grow in size globally as digital holography in the financial industry develops and holograms become more common in digital signage.

Restraints:

Holographic display assembly costs may hinder the worldwide industry's growth: Huge costs related to assembling holographic displays along with an increase in research costs will decimate the expansion of the global holograms industry. Less availability of skilled personnel and low projection of holograms under sunlight can further depreciate the global industry development.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the [223+ Pages] Report | Quick Delivery Available - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/holograms-market



Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 44 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 67 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 14.7% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players FoVI 3D, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., MDH Hologram, zSpace Inc., Looking Glass Factory Inc., RealView Imaging Ltd., HoloTech, REALFICTION., Vision Engineering Ltd, HYPERVSN., Jasper Display Corporation, Nanolive SA, Phase Holographic Imaging PHI AB., Ovizio., LEIA INC., 4-Deep, Geola Digital, Eon Reality, Mach7t.com, and Lyncée Tec. Key Segment By Type, By Dimension, By Holographic Images, By Technology, By End-User, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Holograms Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global holograms market is sectored into type, dimension, holographic images, technology, end-user, and region.

In type terms, the global holograms market is segregated into electro holographic, laser, and touchable segments. In addition to this, the electro-holographic segment, which accrued over 47% of the global market share in 2022, is slated to record the fastest CAGR in the coming years. The segmental growth in the forecasting years can be due to the massive use of electro-holographic displays by using 15-mega pixels LCD.

On the basis of holographic images, the holograms industry across the globe is sectored into dot matrix, 3D models, 2D models, and stereograms. Furthermore, the 3D models segment, which accrued a major share of the global industry in 2022, is slated to lead the segmental surge in the upcoming years. The segmental growth in the forecasting years can be due to the use of holographic-type communications (HTC) for digitally delivering 3D images from one or many sources to one or myriad destinations in a collaborative manner. On the basis of dimension, the global holograms market is segregated into 2D and 3D segments.

The global holograms market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Electro-Holographic

Laser

Touchable

By Dimension

2D

3D

By Holographic Images

Dot Matrix

3D Models

2D Models

Stereograms

By Technology

Semi-Transparent

Laser

Touchable

By End-User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Research Organizations

Academic Medical Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Security

Others

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global holograms market include -

FoVI 3D

Qualcomm Technologies. Inc.

MDH Hologram

zSpace. Inc.

Looking Glass Factory Inc.

RealView Imaging Ltd.

HoloTech

REALFICTION.

Vision Engineering Ltd

HYPERVSN.

Jasper Display Corporation

Nanolive SA

Phase Holographic Imaging PHI AB.

Ovizio.

LEIA INC.

4-Deep

Geola Digital

Eon Reality

Mach7t.com

Lyncée Tec.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/7293



(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Holograms industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Holograms Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Holograms Industry?

What segments does the Holograms Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Holograms Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Type, By Dimension, By Holographic Images, By Technology, By End-User, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Browse the full “Holograms Market By Type (Electro-Holographic, Laser, And Touchable), By Dimension (2D And 3D), By Holographic Images (Dot Matrix, 3D Models, 2D Models, And Stereograms), By Technology (Semi-Transparent, Laser, And Touchable), By End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Research Organizations, Academic Medical Centers, Hospitals & Clinics, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Security, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030" Report at- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/holograms-market



Regional Analysis:

North America, which garnered more than 66% of the global holograms market revenue in 2022, is anticipated to record notable growth during the projected timeline. The regional market expansion over 2023-2030 can be subject to the presence of giant players in the industry in the countries such as Canada and the U.S.

Furthermore, the holograms industry in the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the anticipated timeline. The factors that are likely to favorably impact the growth of the regional industry are the surging industrialization and escalating demand for breakthroughs in digital signage. Moreover, the rapid use of holograms in advertising and retail industries will steer the growth of the industry in the Asia-Pacific zone.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In the second half of 2021, Cisco Systems, Inc., a key U.S.-based digital communications technology company, launched Webex Hologram, AR meeting solutions. The move will boost the expansion of the holograms industry across the globe.

In the second quarter of 2022, Nextech AR Solutions Corporation, a metaverse firm and key provider of AR, and Bothwell Cheese Inc., a cheese manufacturer based in Canada, jointly introduced AR human hologram smart packaging for improving customer experience while shopping in retail stores. The initiative is predicted to enhance the scope of demand for holograms in the packaging sector.

To know an additional revised 2023 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/holograms-market



Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Inductive And Linear Variable Differential Transformer (LVDT) Sensors Market By Product (Displacement/Position Sensor, XLT, Gaging Sensor, And Others), By Type (Digital I/O, DC-Operated, AC-Operated, And Others), By Application (Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Medical & Healthcare, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/inductive-linear-variable-differential-transformer-sensors-market



By Product (Displacement/Position Sensor, XLT, Gaging Sensor, And Others), By Type (Digital I/O, DC-Operated, AC-Operated, And Others), By Application (Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Medical & Healthcare, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: Electric Chapati Maker Market By End-User (Commercial And Household), By Type (Fully-Automatic, Semi-Automatic, And Manual), By Capacity (Less Than 100 Chapatis, 100 To 500 Chapatis, And More Than 500 Chapatis), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/electric-chapati-maker-market-size



By End-User (Commercial And Household), By Type (Fully-Automatic, Semi-Automatic, And Manual), By Capacity (Less Than 100 Chapatis, 100 To 500 Chapatis, And More Than 500 Chapatis), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: Wireless Devices Market By End-User (Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Industrial, And Others), By Component (ICs, Sensors, Microcontrollers & Microprocessors, And Others), By Technology (ZigBee, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, And Others), By Type (Laptops & Computers, Smartphones & Tablets, Smart Home Systems, Wearable Devices, Internet Of Things (IoT), Wireless Routers & Access Points, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/wireless-devices-market-size



By End-User (Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Industrial, And Others), By Component (ICs, Sensors, Microcontrollers & Microprocessors, And Others), By Technology (ZigBee, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, And Others), By Type (Laptops & Computers, Smartphones & Tablets, Smart Home Systems, Wearable Devices, Internet Of Things (IoT), Wireless Routers & Access Points, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: Padlock Smart Lock Market By Vertical (Institution & Government, Commercial, Industrial, And Residential), By Communication Protocol (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/padlock-smart-lock-market



By Vertical (Institution & Government, Commercial, Industrial, And Residential), By Communication Protocol (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: Electrical Engineering Services Market By Product Type (Electrical Instrumentation System, Software As A Service (SaaS), Operation & Maintenance Services, Arc-Flash & Electrical Services, Solar Panel Design Services, Electrical Design & Layout Services, Electrical Instrumentation Services, And Others), By Application (Transportation & Infrastructure, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing & Processing, Utilities, Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Government, And Others), And By Region: - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts, 2023-2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/electrical-engineering-services-market-size



By Product Type (Electrical Instrumentation System, Software As A Service (SaaS), Operation & Maintenance Services, Arc-Flash & Electrical Services, Solar Panel Design Services, Electrical Design & Layout Services, Electrical Instrumentation Services, And Others), By Application (Transportation & Infrastructure, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing & Processing, Utilities, Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Government, And Others), And By Region: - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts, 2023-2030: Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) Market By Application (Small Appliances, Industrial, Automotive, Medical, Consumer Goods, And Others), By Product (LCD Graphic Drivers, LCD Character Drivers, And LCD Segment Drivers), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/liquid-crystal-display-lcd-market



About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/



Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research



Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch



Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/



Follow Us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y0Yfi7N8zSs



Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 7768 006 007

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/



Blog: https://zmrblog.com/



Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?