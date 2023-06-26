The Global Dental Consumables Market is forecasted to grow by USD 6044 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.55% during the forecast period

New York, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dental Consumables Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04796799/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the dental consumables market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising incidence cases of periodontal diseases, growing importance of medical esthetics, and rise in adoption rate of cad/cam technology.



The dental consumables market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Dental implants

• Dental crowns and bridges

• Orthodontics

• Periodontics

• Dental biomaterials



By End-user

• Dental clinics

• Hospitals



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the growing adoption of lasers in esthetics as one of the prime reasons driving the dental consumables market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advances in implants and growth of medical tourism will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the dental consumables market covers the following areas:

• Dental consumables market sizing

• Dental consumables market forecast

• Dental consumables market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading dental consumables market vendors that include 3M Co., A.R. Medicom Inc., BISCO Inc., Brasseler USA, Coltene Whaledent AG, Dentsply Sirona Inc., DMG Chemisch Pharmazeutische Fabrik GmbH, Envista Holdings Corp., GC Corp., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Parkell Inc., Premier Dental Co., Pulpdent Corp., Septodont Holding, Shofu Inc., STERIS Corp., Ultradent Products Inc., Vista Dental Products, VOCO GmbH, and ZEST Anchors LLC. Also, the dental consumables market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

