Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market is Anticipated to Close at a Valuation of US$ 214 Billion by 2033 | Fact.MR

Rockville, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market is anticipated to grow at a remarkable CAGR of 11% from 2023 to 2033. The market is estimated to be worth US$ 75 billion in 2023 and is predicted to grow to US$ 214 billion by the end of 2033.



To evaluate a person's general health, biological samples are examined utilizing in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) medical tools. These devices are becoming more popular due to the rising incidence of cancer illnesses, which increases the need for manufacturing services for the creation of IVD medical devices.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4834

Key Driving Forces Accelerating the Market Growth

The rising demand for advanced medical devices, including implants, diagnostic equipment, surgical instruments, and drug delivery systems, is driving the need for contract manufacturing services. Contract manufacturers offer specialized expertise and resources to develop and produce these complex devices, meeting the growing demands of the healthcare industry.

North America accounts for 50% share of the global market. In fact, medical device companies are increasingly outsourcing manufacturing operations to contract manufacturers to reduce costs and improve operational flexibility. Contract manufacturing allows companies to benefit from economies of scale, access specialized manufacturing technologies, and avoid high capital investments in production facilities and equipment. Besides this, an increase in R&D activities in the pharmaceutical industry in the US is predicted in the next 10 years.

Many medical device companies prefer to focus on their core competencies such as research and development, regulatory compliance, and marketing while outsourcing manufacturing to specialized contract manufacturers. This allows them to allocate their resources effectively, accelerate time to market, and gain a competitive advantage.

The medical device industry is highly regulated, and contract manufacturers play a vital role in ensuring compliance with stringent regulatory requirements. Contract manufacturers have established quality management systems and expertise in navigating regulatory processes, which helps medical device companies meet regulatory standards and bring products to market faster.

The rapid pace of technological advancements in the medical device field requires access to specialized manufacturing capabilities and expertise. Contract manufacturers invest in state-of-the-art facilities, advanced manufacturing technologies, and skilled personnel to keep up with the evolving industry trends, enabling medical device companies to leverage these innovations without significant investments.



Vital indicators shaping the future of the industry

The regulatory environment plays a crucial role in the medical device industry, impacting the manufacturing processes, quality standards, and market approval timelines. Changes in regulations and the introduction of new guidelines can significantly impact the contract manufacturing market. Manufacturers and contract manufacturers must stay updated with regulatory changes to ensure compliance and adapt their operations accordingly.

Rapid advancements in technology are driving innovation in the medical device industry. The introduction of new materials, manufacturing techniques, automation, and digital technologies are reshaping the landscape of medical device contract manufacturing. Contract manufacturers that embrace and invest in emerging technologies will have a competitive advantage, enabling them to provide advanced manufacturing solutions to medical device companies.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4834

Challenges hindering the market growth

The medical device industry is highly regulated, and compliance with strict quality and safety standards is crucial. Meeting regulatory requirements and obtaining necessary certifications can be time-consuming and costly for contract manufacturers, impacting their ability to enter the market and expand their operations.

Protecting intellectual property rights is a major concern for both medical device companies and contract manufacturers. Contract manufacturers may be exposed to confidential information and trade secrets of their clients. Ensuring robust confidentiality agreements and maintaining strict data security measures can pose challenges for contract manufacturers while collaborating with multiple clients.

The healthcare industry, including medical device companies, constantly faces cost pressures due to factors such as reimbursement cuts, pricing pressures, and increasing competition. Contract manufacturers need to balance quality and cost-effectiveness to remain competitive, which can be challenging in an environment where cost containment is a priority.



How competition influences the market

Intense competition among contract manufacturers leads to acqusitions and collaborations. The medical device contract manufacturing market is witnessing consolidation through mergers and acquisitions, as well as strategic partnerships between contract manufacturers and medical device companies. These collaborations allow for the exchange of expertise, resources, and market access. The future growth of the market will depend on the ability of contract manufacturers to establish strong partnerships and expand their capabilities through acquisitions.

Jabil, Inc. had collaborated with Johnson & Johnson Medical Device companies. Moreover, this collaboration is anticipated to expand Jabil’s medical devices manufacturing portfolio.



Key Companies Profiled

Viant Medical

Integer Holdings Corporation

Forefront Medical Technologies

Consort Medical PLC

Nipro Corporation

Flex Ltd.

Jabil Inc.

Synecco

Celestica Inc.

Nortech Systems, Inc

For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4834

Key Segments of Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Industry Research

By Device: In-vitro Diagnostic Medical Devices Diagnostic Imaging & Medical Equipment Drug Delivery Devices Patient Monitoring Devices Minimally Access Surgical Instruments Therapeutic Patient Assistive Devices Others

By Type of Manufacturing: Raw Materials Electronics Finished Goods

By Service: Prototype Development Finished Device Manufacturing Assembly & Packaging Testing & Regulatory Support Services Molding & Casting Others

By Application: Cardiovascular Orthopedic Neurovascular Pulmonary Oncology Laparoscopy Urology & Gynecology Radiology Others

By Region: North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Medical Device Cleaning Market: According to Fact.MR, the global medical device cleaning market was valued at around US$ 1.4 Bn in 2020, and is projected to expand 1.4X to top US$ 2 Bn by 2031. North America is set to account for around 50% market share over the decade.

Medical Device Coating Market: The global medical device coating market is likely to be valued at US$ 1.2 Bn by 2021-end, with an anticipated CAGR of 7.2% across the 2021-2031 assessment period, with sales of hydrophilic coatings expected to be maximum at US$ 2 Bn. Overall, the market is slated to reach US$ 2.4 Bn by 2031.

Medical Device Complaint Management Market: The medical device complaint management market is expected to garner a market value of US$ 5.35 Bn in 2022, anticipated to register a positive CAGR of 7% in the forecast period 2022-2032 and reach a value of US$ 10.52 Bn.

Medical Device Reprocessing Market: The global medical device reprocessing market was valued at US$ 1.4 Billion in 2020, and is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 16% to top US$ 3 Billion by 2031. Demand for reprocessing support and services to surge at a CAGR of 15% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.

Medical Device Technologies Market: Demand for medical device technologies was valued at US$ 470.32 Billion in 2021, and is likely to flourish at a Y-o-Y expansion rate of 4.6% in 2022, reaching US$ 491.95 Billion. From 2022-2032, the industry is poised to experience a CAGR of 3%, anticipated to close at a valuation of US$ 663 Billion.

About Fact.MR

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.