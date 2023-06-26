New Study Indicates, Sustainable Agriculture Drives Aquatic Liquid Fertilizer Industry to Projected 5.2% CAGR by 2031: Reed Intelligence

New York, United States, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent analysis by Reed Intelligence, the Aquatic Liquid Fertilizers Market Size is expand approximately at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The market is expanding as a result of rising demand for aquaculture products, growing knowledge of the advantages of employing liquid fertilizers, and expanding use of precision farming methods.

Aquatic liquid fertilizers are a form of fertilizer that are applied to aquatic plants after being dissolved in water. They may be quickly absorbed by the plants and do not run off into the water, making them a more effective approach to nourish aquatic plants than standard fertilizers.





Some of the major players in the market include

Netlea

JBL GmbH Co.KG

Dupla

YEE

Tetra

SERA

ADA

Shanghai Cunjing aquatic products Co.Ltd.

SUNSUN

These companies are focusing on developing new products and expanding their product portfolio to meet the growing demand for aquatic liquid fertilizers. They are also investing in research and development to improve the efficiency of their products.

The aquatic liquid fertilizer market is a promising market with a lot of growth potential. The market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 5.2% Forecast Period 2023-2031 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Segments Covered Segment by Type

Potash Fertilizer

Iron Fertilizer

Comprehensive Fertilizer Segment by Application Residential

Commercial Geographies Covered North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa

LATAM Market Opportunities Advanced Formulations that offer better Nutrient Absorption and Enhanced Plant Growth Market Drivers Growing Demand for Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Agriculture Practices

Market Dynamics

One of the key factors propelling the market for aquatic liquid fertilizer is the rising demand for aquaculture products. The breeding, raising, and harvesting of aquatic organisms like fish, shrimp, and shellfish is known as aquaculture. As a sustainable method of food production, it is a sector that is expanding quickly.

A further factor driving the market is the growing understanding of the advantages of employing liquid fertilizers. Because liquid fertilizers can be quickly absorbed by plants and do not run off into the water, they are more effective than traditional fertilizers. They become a more environmentally responsible choice as a result.

The market is expanding in part due to the increasing use of precision agricultural methods. Technology is used in precision farming, a sort of agricultural management, to gather and evaluate data on crops and soil. Following this, judgments are made about how to fertilize crops, which can increase crop yields and use less fertilizer.





Regional Analysis

The biggest markets for aquatic liquid fertilizers are in North America, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.

The market in North America is expanding as a result of rising knowledge of the advantages of employing liquid fertilizers as well as rising demand for aquaculture goods. The market in Europe is expanding as a result of rising interest in ornamental fish farming and growing knowledge of the advantages of employing liquid fertilizers. The market in Asia Pacific is expanding as a result of growing precision farming techniques adoption and increased demand for aquaculture goods.

Key Highlights

The Aquatic Liquid Fertilizer market size is divided into regions, types, applications, and sources. During the projected period, the urea segment is anticipated to dominate the market.

is divided into regions, types, applications, and sources. During the projected period, the urea segment is anticipated to dominate the market. The market for aquatic liquid fertilizers is anticipated to expand most quickly in the Asia Pacific region.

The global aquaculture sector is experiencing rapid expansion due to the growing demand for fish. As a result, there is an increasing need for aquatic liquid fertilizers, which play a crucial role in enhancing the growth and productivity of fish and other aquatic organisms.

Table of Contents

