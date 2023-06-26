Sutro Biopharma and Blackstone Announce Royalty Financing Collaboration

- Sutro will receive $140 million upfront and is eligible to receive up to an additional $250 million in future milestone payments in exchange for the royalty, or revenue interest, in potential future sales of Vaxcyte’s products -



- Transaction provides non-dilutive growth capital to Sutro for continued pipeline advancement and further development of its cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation technologies -

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif and NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRO), a clinical-stage oncology company pioneering site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), and Blackstone (NYSE: BX), today announced the companies have entered into a royalty financing collaboration agreement where funds managed by Blackstone Life Sciences will provide $140 million upfront, with up to an additional $250 million in future milestone payments triggered at various return thresholds, in exchange for Sutro’s 4% royalty, or revenue interest, in the potential future sales of Vaxcyte’s products, including VAX-24 and other products that Vaxcyte develops under its license with Sutro.

Vaxcyte’s lead candidate, VAX-24, is a Phase 3 ready, 24-valent next-generation pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) with enhanced serotype coverage and immunogenicity. Vaxcyte’s PCV franchise is enabled by Sutro’s XpressCF® cell-free protein synthesis technology.

“We established an important and valued partnership with Blackstone Life Sciences through this transaction, while continuing to capitalize on the value generated from the technologies underlying our cell-free protein synthesis and conjugation platforms,” said Bill Newell, Sutro’s Chief Executive Officer. “The infusion of non-dilutive capital to the company strengthens our balance sheet, allowing us to advance our pipeline for the further development of luveltamab tazevibulin (STRO-002 or luvelta), for which we have recently initiated a registration-directed Phase 2/3 study, REFRaME, for patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer, and for the development of STRO-003, a novel β-glucuronidase-exatecan ROR1 ADC.”

M. Craig Shepherd, Blackstone Life Sciences Senior Managing Director added, “Sutro’s innovative technology enables Vaxcyte’s PCV franchise to overcome limitations in traditional PCVs and is expected to result in a significant reduction in the global burden of pneumococcal disease, which in the United States alone causes 150,000 hospitalizations per year.”

TD Cowen acted as exclusive financial advisor to Sutro Biopharma on the transaction.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc., is a clinical-stage company developing next-generation cancer therapeutics, principally antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), designed for greater potency, tolerability and improved safety. Sutro’s cell-free technology, XpressCF®, enables the design and manufacture of homogeneous product candidates with precise and empirically-demonstrated positioning of linker-payloads and consistent drug antibody ratio (DAR). Sutro’s platform has produced six clinical stage candidates to date, including two wholly-owned ADCs—luveltamab tazevibulin, or luvelta, a folate receptor alpha (FolRα)-targeting ADC in clinical studies for ovarian and endometrial cancers, as well as STRO-001, a CD74-targeting ADC in clinical studies for B-cell malignancies. In addition, the Company has a robust pipeline of preclinical and discovery stage candidates including STRO-003, a ROR1-targeting ADC, and STRO-004, a tissue factor-targeting ADC. Sutro has also entered into high-value collaborations with industry partners, including Astellas and Merck (MSD outside of the United States and Canada); and Sutro’s platform technology enabled the formation of Vaxcyte. Sutro is headquartered in South San Francisco. For more information, follow Sutro on Twitter, @Sutrobio, or visit www.sutrobio.com.

About Blackstone Life Sciences

Blackstone Life Sciences is an industry-leading private investment platform with capabilities to invest across the life cycle of companies and products within the key life science sectors. By combining scale investments and hands-on operational leadership, Blackstone Life Sciences helps bring to market promising new medicines and medical technologies that improve patients’ lives and currently has more than $8 billion in assets under management. More information is provided at https://www.blackstone.com/our-businesses/life-sciences/.

