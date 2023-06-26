The Crypto Company’s Blockchain Training Alliance Signs New Engagement With Prominent Decentralized Platform

MALIBU, CA, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- The Crypto Company (OTCQB: CRCW), a prominent player in the cryptocurrency and Blockchain industry, with its wholly-owned subsidiary, Blockchain Training Alliance, are proud to announce this latest engagement with a well-established, decentralized platform. Through this engagement, Blockchain Training Alliance will develop custom built comprehensive coursework designed to enhance the developer onboarding experience and provide ongoing learner support. This one-year contract showcases the market's recognition of Blockchain Training Alliance's expertise and long-term commitment, reinforcing the company's position as a trusted leader in Blockchain education.

Ron Levy, CEO of The Crypto Company, stated, "The Crypto Company is proud to be a part of driving the growth of the Blockchain industry. Our subsidiary, Blockchain Training Alliance, plays a crucial role in shaping the future of decentralized technologies by delivering exceptional custom-designed educational courses. We firmly believe that decentralized technologies have immense growth ahead, and we are excited to support that growth through our educational services. As both The Crypto Company and the Blockchain industry grow, I believe that the demand for our services will grow accordingly."

BTA’s new client has its own client list that includes leading enterprises, Fortune 100 companies, universities, and web3 projects. BTA is proud to continue to attract top-tier clients like this one, and to have established ourselves as a provider of high-quality Blockchain education.

For more information about The Crypto Company and its subsidiary, Blockchain Training Alliance, please visit www.tcc.co or www.blockchaintrainingalliance.com .

Contact Information:

The Crypto Company

Phone: (424) 228-9955

Email: info@thecryptocompany.com

Website: www.thecryptocompany.com