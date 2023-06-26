The Global Nitric Acid Market is forecasted to grow by 6.66 mn t during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 1.98% during the forecast period

New York, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nitric Acid Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04796553/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in automotive industry, increasing use of polyurethane foam, and high demand for tnt explosive.



The nitric acid market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Fertilizers

• Others



By Grade Type

• Commercial

• Noncommercial



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the economic growth in APAC as one of the prime reasons driving the nitric acid market growth during the next few years. Also, abundant use of fertilizers and high demand for dyes and pigments will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the nitric acid market covers the following areas:

• Nitric acid market sizing

• Nitric acid market forecast

• Nitric acid market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading nitric acid market vendors that include ANPI, BASF SE, CF Industries Holdings Inc., Dyno Nobel, ENAEX S.A., Hanwha Solutions Corp., IXOM Ltd., J.R. Simplot Co., Koch Industries Inc., LSB Industries Inc, Nutrien Ltd., OCI N.V., Qingdao Hisea Chem Co. Ltd., Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd., Sasol Ltd., Shandong Fengyuan Chemical Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., thyssenkrupp AG, Ube Corp., and Yara International ASA. Also, the nitric acid market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

