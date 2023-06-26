The Global High Protein-Based Food Market is forecasted to grow by USD 40.67 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.68% during the forecast period

New York, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global High Protein-Based Food Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04793446/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the high protein-based food market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by shift in preference toward natural and herbal products, expansion of sales outlets and streamlining of manufacturing processes of high-protein-based food products, and focus on disease-free life and improved quality of life.



The high protein-based food market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Protein-rich drinks

• High-protein and high energy sports drink

• Protein supplements

• High-protein and nutritious sports drink

• Protein-rich packaged foods



By Distribution Channel

• Offline channel

• Online channel



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the endorsements of high-protein-based food by celebrities and sportspersons as one of the prime reasons driving the high protein-based food market growth during the next few years. Also, growing interest in sports and fitness activities and rise in online sales will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the high protein-based food market covers the following areas:

• High protein-based food market sizing

• High protein-based food market forecast

• High protein-based food market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading high protein-based food market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Beyond Meat Inc., Campbell Soup Co., Cargill Inc., Chobani Global Holdings LLC, Conagra Brands Inc., Danone SA, General Mills Inc., Hormel Foods Corp., Kellogg Co., Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Mars Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., The Coca Cola Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., Tyson Foods Inc., Unilever PLC, and Mondelez International Inc.. Also, the high protein-based food market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.





