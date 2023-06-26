Global Pool Alarm Industry Aims for 7.7% CAGR by Focusing on New Product Development and Meeting Market Demand, Reports Reed Intelligence

New York, United States, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent analysis by Reed Intelligence, the Global Pool Alarm Market Size is anticipated to expand approximately at a CAGR of 7.7% between 2023 and 2031. The market is expanding as a result of rising awareness of the value of pool safety, an increase in the number of residential and commercial pools, and escalating demand for intelligent and linked pool alarms.

Pool alarms are gadgets that can detect when someone is in the water and then sound an alarm to warn nearby adults. They are an essential lifesaving tool, especially for infants and individuals with impairments, in preventing drowning. One of the main factors propelling the growth of the pool alarm market is the growing awareness of the significance of pool safety.

Market Dynamics

Another significant element fueling the market's expansion is the rise in the number of both residential and commercial swimming pools. The need for housing is rising along with the world population. The demand for pool alarms is rising as more people buy houses with pools.

Another significant element propelling the market's expansion is the rising need for intelligent and interconnected pool alarms. The internet-connected smart pool alarms can be managed from a smartphone or other mobile device. As a result, users may check on their pool from anywhere in the world and get warnings if something is wrong.

There are three market segments for pool alarms: type, application, and geography. Surface wave detection pool alarms, sub-surface detection pool alarms, pool immersion alarms, and pool gate alarms are the different types of market segments. The market is divided into private pools, commercial swimming pools, and public swimming pools based on application. The market is divided into four geographic segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 7.7% Forecast Period 2023-2031 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Segments Covered Segment by Type Surface Wave Detection Pool Alarm Sub-Surface Detection Pool Alarm Pool Gate Alarm

Segment by Application Private Pool Public Swimming Pool

Geographies Covered North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa

LATAM Market Opportunities Technological Advancement and Modernization Market Drivers Increasing Health Awareness,

Growing Demand for Smart Homes

Regional Analysis

Pool alarms have the greatest market in North America, followed by markets in Europe and Asia-Pacific. Due to the high level of pool safety awareness in the continent, North America holds a significant market share.

Due to the rise in both residential and commercial pools, the European market is also expanding.

Due to the rising disposable income and growing demand for home automation in the region, the Asia Pacific market is anticipated to expand at the quickest rate over the projected period.

Key Highlights

From 2023 to 2031, the global market for pool alarms is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.7%.

is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.7%. The market is expanding as a result of rising awareness of the value of pool safety, an increase in the number of residential and commercial pools, and escalating demand for intelligent and linked pool alarms.

The largest market for pool alarms is in North America, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Due to the high level of pool safety awareness in the continent, North America holds a significant market share.

Due to the rise in both residential and commercial pools, the European market is also expanding. Due to the rising disposable income and growing demand for home automation in the region, the Asia Pacific market is anticipated to expand at the quickest rate over the projected period.

Some of the major players in the market include

Maytronics

RJE Technologies (Safety Turtle)

Driven Designs (Pool Patrol)

SPQ Brands (PoolEye)

Lifebuoy Pool Alarm System

Blue Wave Products, Inc.

PBM Industries (Poolguard)

These companies are focusing on developing innovative products and expanding their distribution channels to gain a competitive edge in the market.





Global Pool Alarm Market: Segmentation

Segment by Type

Surface Wave Detection Pool Alarm

Sub-Surface Detection Pool Alarm

Pool Gate Alarm

Segment by Application

Private Pool

Public Swimming Pool

Segment by Region

North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa

LATAM





Table of Contents

Executive Summary Introduction Market Introduction Market Definition Scope of the Study Market Structure Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources Market Factor Analysis Value Chain Analysis: Pool Alarm Market Porters Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitution Threat of New Entrants Competitive Rivalry Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Recent Trends Analysis Impact of COVID-19 on Pool Alarm Market Pre and Post Covid -19 Market Scenario Analysis Market Recovery Timeline and Challenge Measures Taken by Top Players Regulatory Landscape Pool Alarm Market, Segment by Type Introduction Market Size and Forecast, Segment by Type Surface Wave Detection Pool Alarm Market Size and Forecast, By Region Sub-Surface Detection Pool Alarm Market Size and Forecast, By Region Pool Gate Alarm Market Size and Forecast, By Region Pool Alarm Market, Segment by Application Introduction Market Size and Forecast, Segment by Application Private Pool Market Size and Forecast, By Region Public Swimming Pool Market Size and Forecast, By Region Regional Overview Introduction Market Size and Forecast North America Market Size and Forecast Segment by Type Surface Wave Detection Pool Alarm Sub-Surface Detection Pool Alarm Pool Gate Alarm Segment by Application Private Pool Public Swimming Pool U.S. Segment by Type Surface Wave Detection Pool Alarm Sub-Surface Detection Pool Alarm Pool Gate Alarm Segment by Application Private Pool Public Swimming Pool Canada Europe Market Size and Forecast Segment by Type Surface Wave Detection Pool Alarm Sub-Surface Detection Pool Alarm Pool Gate Alarm Segment by Application Private Pool Public Swimming Pool U.K. Segment by Type Surface Wave Detection Pool Alarm Sub-Surface Detection Pool Alarm Pool Gate Alarm Segment by Application Private Pool Public Swimming Pool Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux Rest of Europe APAC Market Size and Forecast Segment by Type Surface Wave Detection Pool Alarm Sub-Surface Detection Pool Alarm Pool Gate Alarm Segment by Application Private Pool Public Swimming Pool China Segment by Type Surface Wave Detection Pool Alarm Sub-Surface Detection Pool Alarm Pool Gate Alarm Segment by Application Private Pool Public Swimming Pool Korea Japan India Australia Singapore Taiwan South East Asia Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa Market Size and Forecast Segment by Type Surface Wave Detection Pool Alarm Sub-Surface Detection Pool Alarm Pool Gate Alarm Segment by Application Private Pool Public Swimming Pool UAE Segment by Type Surface Wave Detection Pool Alarm Sub-Surface Detection Pool Alarm Pool Gate Alarm Segment by Application Private Pool Public Swimming Pool Turky Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria Rest of MEA LATAM Market Size and Forecast Segment by Type Surface Wave Detection Pool Alarm Sub-Surface Detection Pool Alarm Pool Gate Alarm Segment by Application Private Pool Public Swimming Pool Brazil Segment by Type Surface Wave Detection Pool Alarm Sub-Surface Detection Pool Alarm Pool Gate Alarm Segment by Application Private Pool Public Swimming Pool Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia Rest of LATAM Competitive Landscape, 2022 Introduction Pool Alarm Market Share Analysis, 2022 (%) Market Share Analysis, 2022 Competition Ranking, 2022 Key Developments & Growth Strategies Merger & Acquisition Product Launch Expansion Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Company Profile Maytronics Business Overview Financial Data Key Product Categories Recent Developments RJE Technologies (Safety Turtle) Driven Designs (Pool Patrol) SPQ Brands (PoolEye) Lifebuoy Pool Alarm System Blue Wave Products, Inc. PBM Industries (Poolguard)





