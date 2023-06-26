The Global Industrial Dryers Market is forecasted to grow by USD 168.28 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.06% during the forecast period

New York, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Dryers Market for Agricultural Products 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04611082/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the industrial dryers market for agricultural products provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing production of food products in dried forms, increasing demand for freeze-drying equipment in food processing, and expansions of plants in food processing industry.



The industrial dryers market for agricultural products is segmented as below:

By Type

• Hot air-drying equipment

• Heated-surface drying equipment

• Others



By Application

• Vegetables

• Fruits

• Nuts

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the energy and cost-efficient dryers gaining traction as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial dryers market for agricultural products growth during the next few years. Also, growing popularity of automated multifunctional drying systems and application of spray drying equipment for food encapsulation will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the industrial dryers market for agricultural products covers the following areas:

• Industrial dryers market for agricultural products sizing

• Industrial dryers market for agricultural products forecast

• Industrial dryers market for agricultural products industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial dryers market for agricultural products vendors that include Andritz AG, Bucher Industries AG, Buhler AG, Agridry Dryers Pty Ltd., Binder and Theilen Dehydration GmbH and Co. KG, Effimax Solar, GEA Group AG, GrainPro Inc., Henan Boda Microwave Equipment Co. Ltd., JUA Technologies International LLC, Malnutrition Matters, MechaTech Systems Ltd., My Solar Dryer, New AVM Systech Pvt. Ltd., OKAWARA MFG. Co. Ltd., Radha Energy Cell, Rudra Solar Energy, Science For Society Techno Services Pvt. Ltd., SSP Pvt. Ltd., TAYLORMADE RENEWABLES LTD., Thompson Dryers, and Turatti Srl. Also, the industrial dryers market for agricultural products analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

