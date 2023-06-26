The Global Protective Coatings Market is forecasted to grow by USD 18,364 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.91% during the forecast period

New York, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Protective Coatings Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04405230/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the protective coatings market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased demand for water-borne coatings, expansion of the construction industry, and the automotive industry driving demand for protective coatings.



The protective coatings market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Solvent-borne

• Waterborne

• Powder coatings



By End-user

• Infrastructure and construction

• Oil and gas

• Automotive

• Aerospace

• Others

• Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing focus on UV-curable coatings and nanocoatings as one of the prime reasons driving the protective coatings market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of green coating technology and increasing focus on bio-based and eco-friendly products will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading protective coatings market vendors that include Akzo Nobel NV, Al Gurg Paints LLC, Asian Paints Ltd., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., Berger Paints India Ltd., Chitra Insultec Pvt. Ltd., Dow Chemical Co., Hempel AS, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Jotun AS, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., NIPSEA Group, Plasma paints, PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., Sika AG, The Chemours Co., The Sherwin Williams Co., and Wacker Chemie AG. Also, the protective coatings market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

