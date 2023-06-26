The Global Travel Vaccines Market is forecasted to grow by USD 3,715.53 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.64% during the forecast period

New York, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Travel Vaccines Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04405174/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the travel vaccines market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in global migration, the increase in awareness about vaccine-preventable diseases among travelers, and the mandate by countries on vaccinations prior to issuing visas.



The travel vaccines market is segmented as below:

By Disease Type

• Influenza

• Diphtheria

• Hepatitis

• Typhoid

• Others



By End-user

• Adult vaccines

• Pediatric vaccines



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the changes in the demographic profile of travelers globally as one of the prime reasons driving the travel vaccines market growth during the next few years. Also, increased incidence of travel-related diseases and initiatives by governments and other organizations to ensure travel safety will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading travel vaccines market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Altimmune Inc., Bavarian Nordic AS, Bharat Biotech Ltd., CSL Ltd., Dynavax Technologies Corp., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, KM Biologics Co. Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co. Ltd., SK Chemicals Co. Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Valneva SE, and AstraZeneca Plc. Also, the travel vaccines market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

