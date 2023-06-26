The Global Submarine Market is forecasted to grow by USD 8,990.05 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.45% during the forecast period

New York, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Submarine Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04340678/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by fleet replacement programs, advances in undersea warfare, and growing arms race among countries.



The submarine market is segmented as below:

By Type

• SSN

• SSBN

• SSK



By Application

• Military

• Commercial



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the multi-mission submarines as one of the prime reasons driving the submarine market growth during the next few years. Also, collaborative programs and integration of lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading submarine market vendors that include Anschutz, ASC Pty Ltd., BAE Systems Plc, Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering Co. Ltd., Fincantieri Spa, General Dynamics Corp., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., NauticExpo, Naval Group, Navantia SA, Saab AB, Submarine Manufacturing and Products Ltd., The Boeing Co., thyssenkrupp AG, Triton Submarines LLC, and United Shipbuilding Corp.. Also, the submarine market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

