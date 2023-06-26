SYLA Technologies Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer, Li Tianqi, Becomes Member of the Japan Image Generation AI Consortium

TOKYO, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SYT) (“SYLA” or “the Company”), operator of the largest membership real estate crowd-funding platform in Japan, Rimawari-kun, announced that Li Tianqi, SYLA’s Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer (“CAIO”), has become a member of the Japan Image Generation AI Consortium (“JIGAC”), where he will participate in ongoing discussions and verification practices related to image generation in the field of artificial intelligence (“AI”) engineering.



The purpose of JIGAC’s communal is to discuss and demonstrate a sustainable framework for artificial intelligence, with an emphasis on the safety and security of use in the realm of generative material images in the domestic Japanese market. Contributing members include artificial intelligence developers, practitioners, researchers, and lawyers in Japan.

In relation to SYLA’s utilization of artificial intelligence, when acquiring new real estate information, Rimawari-kun uses big data based on real estate transaction cases covering past transaction statistics, market pricing variations, rental rates, and more factors. Using AI as a tool, SYLA can instantly evaluate the market price of any given property and determine future profitability of investments, resulting in improved efficiency of real estate transactions. The progress made in this field can be expanded upon in other business offerings and internal efficiencies that SYLA operates.

“As an AI engineer, I have been conducting research and development in various fields in the realm of artificial intelligence in relation to SYLA’s operations and utility,” said CAIO, Li Tianqi. “We have been using this technology in our real-world business practices such as developing open-source software, generating imagery via generative adversarial networks, or GAN, and for social implementation uses, and subsequently presenting this technology at international conferences. In addition, we have further developed the Rimawari-kun platform to better increase efficiency and use of big data for our investment platform-related purposes. By participating in this consortium, we can contribute to the promotion of the social implementation of image generation AI by promoting ideas achievements, ideas, and know-how of AI development. We look forward to the future use and implementation of AI in SYLA’s business practices.”

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, our company consists of SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd. and its consolidated subsidiaries (SYLA Co., Ltd., SYLA Solar Co., Ltd., SYLA Brain Co., Ltd., and SYLA Biotech Co., Ltd.). The Company owns and operates the largest membership real estate crowd-funding platform in Japan, Rimawari-kun, which targets individuals, corporate and institutional investors, as well as high net worth individuals. Their mission is to democratize real estate investment around the world through technology and asset management through the Rimawari-kun platform. They are engaged in the overall investment condominium business, including planning, development, construction, sales, rental management, building management, repair work, and the sale of properties. Additional information about the Company’s products and services is available at https://syla-tech.jp/en

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the expected gross proceeds and the closing of the offering. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management’s current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F, filed with the SEC on April 18, 2023. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

