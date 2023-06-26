Spider Energy Fueled Ryan Ellis's High-Octane Race at NASCAR Xfinity Series This Weekend!

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Grail Technology, doing business as Golden Grail Beverages (OTC: GOGY), is excited to announce that sponsored NASCAR driver, Ryan Ellis, raced this weekend in NASCAR Xfinity Series. Ellis's No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro with the Spider Energy branding on his car at the Nashville Superspeedway, marking a significant milestone in the company's branding campaign.

The Spider Energy logo and can design have undergone a recent transformation. The new design is a key element of Golden Grail Beverages' dynamic branding campaign, 'Get Bit, Stay Lit.' The modern and edgy look encapsulates the brand's high-energy culture and the unique experience Spider Energy offers to race enthusiasts and NASCAR fans.

The redesigned Spider Energy can features a striking spider graphic, encapsulating the brand's tagline, “THE ENERGY DRINK WITH A BITE.” Each 16-ounce can of Spider Energy Drink is loaded with 240 mg of caffeine, 50 mg of Panax Ginseng, 50 mg of Guarana extract, 300 mg of Taurine, B-Vitamins, and electrolytes, delivering the energy boost consumers desire. Spider Energy Drink’s Zero Sugar flavors include Zero Citrus Bite, Strawberry Lemonade, and WidowMaker "Red, White, and Bite." Spider Original Citrus Twist is also available for those who prefer the classic energy drink taste.





"There's no better place to announce the new Spider Energy can design than at the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The new can design perfectly embodies the high-energy spirit of the brand and establishes an immediate connection with racing enthusiasts. We are confident that our customers will embrace the new design and appreciate the unique energy boost that Spider Energy Drink provides." - Steven Hoffman, CEO of Golden Grail Technology.

The newly designed Spider Energy Drink cans are available regionally (MI, OH, PA, WV, NY, KY and AR) with a growing distribution network. With its smooth and refreshing taste, bold new design, and no lingering aftertaste, Spider Energy Drink is the go-to energy drink for those who want to stay energized. For more information about distributing Spider Energy, email Golden Grail Beverages at info@goldengrailbeverages.com.

Golden Grail Beverages (OTC: GOGY) www.GoldenGrailBeverages.com is a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing. The company targets brands with a proven sales history, loyal consumer following, retail presence and strong value proposition who need assistance to get to the next few levels. Golden Grail has been actively acquiring brands within emerging and growing beverage categories. Our robust product offerings include Sway Energy Drink, Spider Energy Drink, Trevi Fruit Essence Water, Tickle Water, Sketch Can for Tweens, Cause Water & KOZ Water helping reduce global plastic pollution and Scorpion Energy Hemp/CBD.

Contact info:

+1 561-800-3891

info@goldengrailbeverages.com

https://goldengrailbeverages.com/

https://www.facebook.com/GoldenGrailBeverages

https://www.instagram.com/goldengrailbeverages/

https://twitter.com/goldengrailbev

