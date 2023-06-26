Cocaine Intoxication Treatment Market to Hit US$ 15.75 Million by 2031| Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market analysis of the global cocaine intoxication treatment market was conducted by Growth Plus Reports in 2022 and valued at US$ 9.3 million. The market is expected to hit a revenue CAGR of 5.9% to reach US$ 15.75 million by 2031.

Key Takeaways:

The cutting-edge treatment methods and the application of cutting-edge technologies in treating cocaine intoxication are receiving more and more attention.

Recent advances in neurology, pharmacology, and digital pharmaceuticals have opened up new possibilities for developing targeted and customized therapeutics.

New technologies, including neurofeedback, virtual reality, and smartphone applications, are discussed in the paper as potential aids in relapse prevention and addiction treatment.

Cocaine Intoxication Treatment Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 9.3 million Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 15.75 million CAGR 5.9% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Drug Class, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





The market for therapies for cocaine intoxication is expected to have significant worldwide revenue growth due to the rising prevalence of cocaine addiction globally. Strong stimulant cocaine has significant health risks, including addiction, heart and circulatory problems, brain problems, and other effects that might be lethal. As a result, the need for effective cocaine intoxication treatment options has sharply increased.

Recent Development in the Cocaine Intoxication Treatment Market:

In August 2022, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Inc. received financing through a Cooperation Agreement from the National Institute on Drug Addiction to help create TNX-1300, a recombinant enzyme for treating cocaine intoxication. In earlier clinical studies, it was shown that the drug TNX-1300 might help cocaine addicts recover physiologically from an intravenous cocaine challenge. The grant funded the ongoing research of TNX-1300 as a treatment for cocaine overdose that poses a life-threatening risk.

Competitive Landscape:

The research also provides a comprehensive overview of the major players active in the market for treatments for cocaine intoxication. It includes information on their product lines, R&D pursuits, tactical plans, and partnerships. The section on the market's competitive dynamics and leading competitors' tactics for gaining a competitive edge in the sector are highlighted in the section on the competitive landscape.

The market players operating in the global market for cocaine intoxication treatment include:

Manus Aktteva Biopharma LLP

Pfizer Inc.

Anant Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Novartis AG

Market Segmentation:

The global therapy for cocaine intoxication has been examined from four angles: drug class, administration route, distribution route, and area.

The market for treating cocaine intoxication may be further segmented into phentolamine, lorazepam, diazepam, verapamil, and morphine based on the drug class. According to estimates, lorazepam accounts for a sizable portion of sales.

The market for treating cocaine intoxication may be further segmented based on the mode of delivery into oral, inhalation, intravenous, and nasal. Most income generated by cocaine intoxication treatment medications is generated through oral administration.

The market for treating cocaine intoxication may be further segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and internet pharmacies based on the distribution route. In 2022, hospital pharmacies registered the greatest revenue share worldwide.

The research also highlights significant market prospects in various parts of the world. It examines the market potential in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa by considering governmental efforts, healthcare infrastructure, and reimbursement policies. The regional analysis makes understanding the development prospects and investment possibilities in each region easier for stakeholders and investors.

