Dispersant Polymer Market Revenue to Cross USD 14.3 Bn by 2031, Expanding at a CAGR of 8% | Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global dispersant polymer market was valued at US$ 7.2 Bn in 2022. It is estimated to advance at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2023 to 2031 to reach US$ 14.3 Bn by the end of 2031.



Dispersant polymers have gained popularity due to the implementation of strict environmental rules, particularly in sectors where reducing emissions and waste is essential. Companies in the global market utilize various strategies to maintain their competitive edge and address the changing needs of end consumers. Manufacturers are capitalizing on the attractive opportunities in the dispersant polymer industry by emphasizing on the development of distribution networks, alliances, and partnerships with regional distributors and suppliers. As a result, they can serve a larger consumer base and expand into other regions.

Get Sample PDF Brochure of Dispersant Polymer Market Study at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=80105

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 7.2 Bn Estimated Value US$ 14.3 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 8.0% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 504 Pages Market Segmentation Chemistry, Technology, Source, Form, End-use Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Companies Covered Nouryon,Ashland Global Holdings Inc.,Borregaard AS, LANXESS Deutschland GmbH, Solvay SA, Shandong Taihe Water Treatment Technologies Co. Ltd,

Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Sasol Limited, RSD Polymers Pvt. Ltd, Evonik Industries AG,

Croda International Plc, The Dow Chemical Company, The Lubrizol Corporation

Global Dispersant Polymer Market: Key Players

Nouryon,Ashland Global Holdings Inc.,Borregaard AS, LANXESS Deutschland GmbH, Solvay SA, Shandong Taihe Water Treatment Technologies Co. Ltd, Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Sasol Limited, RSD Polymers Pvt. Ltd, Evonik Industries AG, Croda International Plc, The Dow Chemical Company, The Lubrizol Corporation.

Dispersant polymers are expected to lead the market as these help processes have less of a detrimental effect on the environment by enhancing the dispersion of solid particles and lowering usage of hazardous chemicals.

Dispersant polymers are essential in the formulation of cosmetics, since these enhance performance, texture, and stability, which is anticipated to drive market development.

Key Findings of Market Report

Based on chemistry, the carbopol dispersion segment is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period. A series of synthetic polymers called polyacrylic acid, or carbomer, is referred to by the trademarked term carbopol. Personal care, medicines, and household items are just a few of the industries that employ these polymers extensively.

Purchase this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available at – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=80105<ype=S

Global Dispersant Polymer Market: Growth Drivers

Linear polycarboxylates that dissolve in water are utilized to make various home cleaning solutions, including hard surface cleaners, automated dishwashing detergents, bar soaps, and laundry detergents. These are also used in different technical applications and cleaning procedures for businesses and institutions.

The cosmetics industry has witnessed a sharp rise in demand for dispersion polymers. Dispersant polymers are essential because these enhance stability, texture, and performance in cosmetic compositions. Dispersant polymers play a crucial role in cosmetics for getting the best color development as well as pigment dispersion. These assist in uniformly distributing colors throughout the formulation and reducing clumping and uneven distribution. As a result, color intensity, homogeneity, and stability are increased, resulting in more brilliant and long-lasting makeup items for the cosmetics industry.

Global Dispersant Polymer Market: Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific held significant share of the global dispersant polymer industry in 2022. The region is expected to lead the global industry from 2023 to 2031. The dispersant polymer industry growth in Asia Pacific has been significantly influenced by the region's rapid industrialization and strong economic expansion in the last few decades.

Global Dispersant Polymer Market: Segmentation

Chemistry

Acrylic Dispersion

Polycarboxylate Dispersion

Poly-itaconic Dispersion

Carbopol Dispersion

Poly Epoxy Succinic Acid (PESA) Dispersion

Poly Aspartic (PASP) Dispersion

Others



Technology

Water-based

Solvent-based

Source

Natural / Bio-based

Synthetic

Form

Liquid

Powder

Granules



End-use

Detergent Industry

Cosmetics

Others



Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=80105

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com