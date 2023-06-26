Application Container Market to Surpass 36.46 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Increasing Popularity of Application Container Technology

Westford, USA, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the application container market is experiencing significant growth driven by the increasing popularity of application container technology over traditional virtual machines. Organizations recognize containerization's benefits, including improved resource utilization, scalability, and faster application deployment. Moreover, the widespread adoption of cloud-based computing systems further fuels the demand for application containers, as they complement cloud-native architectures and enable efficient application management in cloud environments.

An application container, an optional component within a container database (CDB), is a storage entity for the data and metadata of one or more application back ends. The application container encapsulates the resources and dependencies required to run the application, providing a self-contained environment for its execution.

Prominent Players in Application Container Market

Docker Inc.

Google Inc.

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Red Hat Inc.

VMware Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Joyent Inc.

Mesosphere Inc.

CoreOS Inc.

Rancher Labs Inc.

Portworx Inc.

Twistlock Ltd.

Sysdig Inc.

Aqua Security Software Ltd.

Weaveworks Ltd.

Nginx Inc.

Kontena Inc.

JFrog Ltd.

Container Orchestration Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to the Enhanced Scalability

Container orchestration segment has emerged as a leading application service in the global market due to the multitude of benefits it offers organizations. Effective container management and orchestration services enhance scalability, flexibility, and efficiency in deploying and managing applications. As businesses migrate their applications to the cloud, the demand for application containers is expected to surge.

The market in North America emerged as a dominant player in the application container market, accounting for a substantial revenue share of over 35.0%. A key driver behind this success was the United States, which significantly contributed to the regional market revenue. The US stood out due to vendors' and enterprises' proactive and aggressive adoption of cloud-native technologies.

Large Enterprises Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to a Surge in Demand for Application Container Services

Adopting application container technology is particularly prominent among large enterprises segment, as they possess the essential infrastructure, robust research and development capabilities, and substantial budgets required to embrace and integrate these containers effectively. Application containers provide numerous advantages that resonate well with large enterprises.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific region are poised to experience substantial growth in the application container market, with a projected CAGR of nearly 30.0% over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of DevOps practices, the proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and the growing utilization of hybrid cloud technology by enterprises in countries such as India, Singapore, Australia, China, and Japan.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the application container market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Application Container Market

DH2i's DxEnterprise multi-platform innovative clustering software received Red Hat OpenShift certification for Red Hat Enterprise Linux in 2022. This certification marked a significant milestone, enabling the integration of DH2i's containerized solution with Red Hat's platforms and facilitating the accelerated development of intelligent applications in hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

ABB and Red Hat recently announced a global partnership to support industries utilizing ABB's process automation and industrial software to scale rapidly and flexibly. This partnership leveraged Red Hat's enterprise platforms and application services built on Red Hat Enterprise Linux, providing a robust foundation for ABB's software solutions.

Key Questions Answered in Application Container Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

