The Global Vodka Market is forecasted to grow by 422.1 mn L during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.49% % during the forecast period

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased demand for flavored vodka, growing demand from millennials, and increased demand for craft drinks.



The vodka market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Off-trade

• On-trade



By Price

• Premium

• Value



By Product

• Unflavored

• Flavored



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the impact of social media and blogging sites as one of the prime reasons driving the vodka market growth during the next few years. Also, growing online sales and ethnic and indigenous appeal associated with vodka will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the vodka market covers the following areas:

• Vodka market sizing

• Vodka market forecast

• Vodka market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vodka market vendors that include 44 North Vodka, 619 Spirits North Park, Abtshof Magdeburg GmbH, Alcobrew Distilleries India Ltd., Alcohol Siberian Group Ltd., Bacardi Ltd., Bainbridge Organic Distillers, Becle SAB de CV, Beluga Group, BrewDog Plc, Brown Forman Corp., Campari Group, Candella Micro Distillery, Cardinal Spirits, Charbay Distillery, Constellation Brands Inc., Diageo Plc, Eastside Distilling Inc., Highland Liquor Co. Ltd., and Beam Suntory Inc.. Also, the vodka market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

