The Global Automation Market is forecasted to grow by USD 2075.44 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.87% during the forecast period

The report on the automation in automotive industry market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by demand for enhanced visibility and flexibility in manufacturing, rising technological advances in PLC, and integration of manufacturing execution system (MES), product lifecycle management (PLM), and enterprise resource planning (ERP).



The automation in automotive industry market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Industrial sensors

• PLC

• MES

• SCADA

• DCS



By End-user

• Vehicle manufacturers

• Component manufacturers



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emergence of smart manufacturing as one of the prime reasons driving the automation in automotive industry market growth during the next few years. Also, emergence of industrial wireless sensing technology (IWSN) and cloud-based MES gaining traction in automotive industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the automation in automotive industry market covers the following areas:

• Automation in automotive industry market sizing

• Automation in automotive industry market forecast

• Automation in automotive industry market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automation in automotive industry market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Applied Materials Inc., Aurotek Corp., Auto Control Systems, DENSO Corp., Emerson Electric Co., FANUC Bulgaria EOOD, Festo SE and Co. KG, General Electric Co., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., MIDEA Group, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Yaskawa Electric Corp., and Yokogawa Electric Corp.. Also, the automation in automotive industry market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

