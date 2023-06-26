The Global Plastic Caps and Closures Market is forecasted to grow by USD 13,141.31 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period

New York, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Plastic Caps and Closures Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03231985/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the plastic caps and closures market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for packaged beverages, increasing demand for caps and closure from the pharmaceutical industry, and demand for improved packaging designs.



The plastic caps and closures market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Food and beverages

• Cosmetics and personal care products

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others



By Type

• Polypropylene

• Polyethylene

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increase in mergers and acquisitions (m and a) as one of the prime reasons driving the plastic caps and closures market growth during the next few years. Also, new product launches and the emergence of sustainable packaging will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the plastic caps and closures market covers the following areas:

• Plastic caps and closures market sizing

• Plastic caps and closures market forecast

• Plastic caps and closures market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading plastic caps and closures market vendors that include Albea Services SAS, Amcor Plc, AptarGroup Inc., Berry Global Inc., Caprite Australia, Chemco Group, Closure Systems International Inc., Coral Products Plc, Crown Holdings Inc., Guala Closures SpA, HERTI JSC, HQC Inc., MJS Packaging, O.Berk Co. LLC, Pelliconi and C SpA, Premier Vinyl Solutions Ltd., Secure Industries Pvt. Ltd., Silgan Holdings Inc., TriMas Corp., and United States Plastic Corp.. Also, the plastic caps and closures market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

