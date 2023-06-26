Grain Alcohol Market is Expected to Reach $14.9 Billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global market expansion has been significantly influenced by several variables. Grain alcohol demand is rising outside of Europe and the US because of rapid urbanization and westernization. The market is also being driven by increased demand from the food processing industry and a strong rise in consumer demand for food products containing grain alcohol. The selling of beverage items is closely related to the grain alcohol market. The grain alcohol sector has grown more rapidly over the last five years because of rising sales of various beverages and health and personal care products in developed economies' mature markets. The major businesses in the sector are implementing expansion strategies in developing nations by improving their research capacities to expand their product line and broaden their distribution network. The major players in the grain alcohol sector are concentrating their efforts on breaking into new markets in places like Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Over the coming years, development in these growing regions will present excellent chances for business expansion. As a result, the market participants can profit from new marketplaces.

Grain alcohol market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $12.2 billion in 2021 and is poised to reach $14.9 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021-2026 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The increase in demand for grain alcohol in various industries such as food & beverages and health & personal care is driving the grain alcohol market globally. The grain alcohol market is gaining momentum due to the increase in beer production and increasing demand for craft beer.

Grain Alcohol Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2021 $12.2 billion Estimated Value by 2026 $14.9 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% Research Duration Considered 2019-2026 Forecast Period 2021-2026 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Segmentation Type

Application

Source

Functionality Growing Market Geographies North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

RoW Report Highlights The report provides an overview of the market size and growth potential of the Grain Alcohol Market. It presents historical data and forecasts the market's value and volume, indicating the steady growth and increasing demand for grain alcohol. Key Market Opportunities Emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa Key Market Drivers Increasing global beer production and popularity of craft beer

Grain Alcohol Market major players covered in the report, such as:

ADM (US)

Cargill (US)

Merck Group (Germany)

Roquette Frères (France)

MGP Ingredients (US)

Cristalco (France)

Grain Processing Corporation (US)

Wilmar Group (Singapore)

Manildra Group (Australia)

Glacial Grain Spirits (US)

The research report categorizes the market into the following segments:



Grain Alcohol Market, By Type



Ethanol

Polyols

Grain Alcohol Market, By Application

Beverages

Food

Pharmaceutical & health care

Grain Alcohol Market, By Source

Sugarcane

Grains

Fruits

Other sources (corn and rice)

Grain Alcohol Market, By Functionality

Preservative

Coloring/flavoring agent

Coatings

Other functionalities (solubility, antifreeze, flammability, and volatility)

Grain Alcohol Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

RoW

The key stakeholders in the Grain Alcohol Market include:

Manufacturers: Manufacturers are the primary stakeholders in the grain alcohol market. They produce grain alcohol through processes such as fermentation and distillation. Manufacturers invest in production facilities, quality control measures, and compliance with regulations to ensure the production of high-quality grain alcohol.





Manufacturers are the primary stakeholders in the grain alcohol market. They produce grain alcohol through processes such as fermentation and distillation. Manufacturers invest in production facilities, quality control measures, and compliance with regulations to ensure the production of high-quality grain alcohol. Distilleries: Distilleries are specialized facilities that produce grain alcohol on a large scale. They play a crucial role in processing grains into alcohol through distillation processes. Distilleries may also engage in the production of other alcoholic beverages or serve as dedicated grain alcohol producers.





Distilleries are specialized facilities that produce grain alcohol on a large scale. They play a crucial role in processing grains into alcohol through distillation processes. Distilleries may also engage in the production of other alcoholic beverages or serve as dedicated grain alcohol producers. Farmers and Growers: Farmers and growers of grains, such as corn, wheat, barley, and rye, are vital stakeholders in the grain alcohol market. They cultivate and supply the raw materials needed for grain alcohol production. Their farming practices, crop yields, and grain quality have a direct impact on the availability and cost of grain for alcohol production.





Farmers and growers of grains, such as corn, wheat, barley, and rye, are vital stakeholders in the grain alcohol market. They cultivate and supply the raw materials needed for grain alcohol production. Their farming practices, crop yields, and grain quality have a direct impact on the availability and cost of grain for alcohol production. Regulatory Authorities: Regulatory authorities at the local, national, and international levels govern the production, distribution, and sale of grain alcohol. They establish guidelines and regulations related to licensing, labeling, safety, and quality control. These authorities ensure compliance with regulations and enforce standards to protect consumer health and safety.





Regulatory authorities at the local, national, and international levels govern the production, distribution, and sale of grain alcohol. They establish guidelines and regulations related to licensing, labeling, safety, and quality control. These authorities ensure compliance with regulations and enforce standards to protect consumer health and safety. Distributors and Wholesalers: Distributors and wholesalers play a crucial role in the distribution and supply chain of grain alcohol. They act as intermediaries between manufacturers and retailers, ensuring that grain alcohol reaches the market efficiently. Distributors and wholesalers handle logistics, storage, and transportation of grain alcohol products.





Distributors and wholesalers play a crucial role in the distribution and supply chain of grain alcohol. They act as intermediaries between manufacturers and retailers, ensuring that grain alcohol reaches the market efficiently. Distributors and wholesalers handle logistics, storage, and transportation of grain alcohol products. Retailers: Retailers, including liquor stores, supermarkets, and online platforms, are important stakeholders in the grain alcohol market. They are responsible for the final sale of grain alcohol to consumers. Retailers play a role in product selection, marketing, and consumer education, influencing consumer choices and preferences.





Retailers, including liquor stores, supermarkets, and online platforms, are important stakeholders in the grain alcohol market. They are responsible for the final sale of grain alcohol to consumers. Retailers play a role in product selection, marketing, and consumer education, influencing consumer choices and preferences. Consumers: Consumers are the end-users of grain alcohol products. They include individuals, bars, restaurants, and beverage companies that utilize grain alcohol for various purposes, such as alcoholic beverages, industrial applications, and as a component in household products.





Consumers are the end-users of grain alcohol products. They include individuals, bars, restaurants, and beverage companies that utilize grain alcohol for various purposes, such as alcoholic beverages, industrial applications, and as a component in household products. Trade Associations: Trade associations and industry organizations represent the collective interests of stakeholders in the grain alcohol market. They provide platforms for knowledge sharing, industry networking, and advocacy. These associations work towards promoting the responsible consumption of grain alcohol, addressing industry challenges, and fostering collaboration among stakeholders.

The collaboration and interaction among these stakeholders contribute to the growth, regulation, and sustainability of the Grain Alcohol Market. Each stakeholder plays a unique role in ensuring the availability, quality, and responsible use of grain alcohol products.

This report provides insights on the following pointers:





Market Size and Forecast: The report offers an analysis of the market size and growth potential of the Grain Alcohol Market. It provides historical data and forecasts for the market's value and volume, considering factors such as product types, applications, and geographic regions.

The report offers an analysis of the market size and growth potential of the Grain Alcohol Market. It provides historical data and forecasts for the market's value and volume, considering factors such as product types, applications, and geographic regions. Market Dynamics: The report examines the key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing the Grain Alcohol Market. It analyzes the impact of factors such as changing consumer preferences, government regulations, economic factors, and market competition on the market's growth trajectory.

The report examines the key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing the Grain Alcohol Market. It analyzes the impact of factors such as changing consumer preferences, government regulations, economic factors, and market competition on the market's growth trajectory. Segment Analysis: The report segments the Grain Alcohol Market based on various parameters, such as product type, raw material, application, and end-use industry. It provides a comprehensive analysis of each segment, including market size, growth rate, market share, and prospects. This helps stakeholders understand the specific market dynamics and tailor their strategies accordingly.

The report segments the Grain Alcohol Market based on various parameters, such as product type, raw material, application, and end-use industry. It provides a comprehensive analysis of each segment, including market size, growth rate, market share, and prospects. This helps stakeholders understand the specific market dynamics and tailor their strategies accordingly. Regional Analysis: The report provides a detailed analysis of the Grain Alcohol Market across different geographic regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. It examines the market trends, growth potential, and market share of each region, considering factors such as consumer preferences, regulatory frameworks, and market demand.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the Grain Alcohol Market across different geographic regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. It examines the market trends, growth potential, and market share of each region, considering factors such as consumer preferences, regulatory frameworks, and market demand. Competitive Landscape: The report evaluates the competitive landscape of the Grain Alcohol Market, highlighting the key players, their market share, and their strategies. It provides insights into the competitive intensity, market concentration, and strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and product launches. The report also profiles the leading companies, their product portfolios, and their financial performance.

The report evaluates the competitive landscape of the Grain Alcohol Market, highlighting the key players, their market share, and their strategies. It provides insights into the competitive intensity, market concentration, and strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and product launches. The report also profiles the leading companies, their product portfolios, and their financial performance. Value Chain Analysis: The report analyzes the value chain of the Grain Alcohol Market, including the key stakeholders involved in the production, distribution, and sale of grain alcohol. It provides insights into the value addition at each stage of the value chain and identifies opportunities for stakeholders to optimize their operations and enhance profitability.

The report analyzes the value chain of the Grain Alcohol Market, including the key stakeholders involved in the production, distribution, and sale of grain alcohol. It provides insights into the value addition at each stage of the value chain and identifies opportunities for stakeholders to optimize their operations and enhance profitability. Consumer Insights: The report provides insights into consumer preferences, buying behavior, and market trends related to grain alcohol. It explores factors such as changing consumer lifestyles, the rise of craft spirits, and the demand for organic and sustainable products, which influence the consumption patterns and market growth.

The report provides insights into consumer preferences, buying behavior, and market trends related to grain alcohol. It explores factors such as changing consumer lifestyles, the rise of craft spirits, and the demand for organic and sustainable products, which influence the consumption patterns and market growth. Regulatory Environment: The report examines the regulatory environment governing the Grain Alcohol Market, including licensing, labeling, safety, and quality control regulations. It discusses the impact of regulatory requirements on market players and provides insights into compliance strategies and best practices.

The report examines the regulatory environment governing the Grain Alcohol Market, including licensing, labeling, safety, and quality control regulations. It discusses the impact of regulatory requirements on market players and provides insights into compliance strategies and best practices. Future Outlook: The report offers a forward-looking analysis of the Grain Alcohol Market, including growth opportunities, emerging trends, and potential challenges. It provides strategic recommendations for stakeholders to capitalize on market opportunities, navigate challenges, and achieve sustainable growth.



