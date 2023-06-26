Fogo de Chão Announces Promotion With Grand Prize Trips to Rio de Janeiro, a Year of Complimentary Fogo Dinners, and More

DALLAS, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fogo de Chão, the internationally-renowned restaurant from Brazil, has announced its Fogo to Rio sweepstakes promotion, giving three guests the chance to win an exclusive trip to Brazil, Fogo’s native country, to experience its next-level hospitality and culture in addition to the nightlife and mountainous beaches of Rio Janeiro. Guests can also win other prizes including a year of complimentary dinners at Fogo, or a dining card valid for the signature Full Churrasco Experience which includes fire-roasted meats carved tableside, Brazilian side dishes, and the fresh and seasonal discoveries from the Market Table. Guests are encouraged to dine during any daypart, including weekday lunch, dinner, Bar Fogo’s all-day happy hour and weekend brunch through August 28, 2023 to learn more and enter for their chance to win.



A total of 35 winners will be selected, including three grand prize winners who will receive a five-day trip for two people to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 10 winners who will enjoy an entire year of complimentary dinners at Fogo, and 12 winners who will receive a complimentary Full Churrasco Experience dining card.

“At Fogo de Chão, we have always been committed to creating memorable experiences for both our returning and first-time guests,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer at Fogo de Chão. “We're thrilled to now offer an exclusive opportunity for our valued guests to discover something new and see firsthand where it all began by experiencing Fogo in our native country of Brazil.”

For the past 45 years, Fogo de Chão has mastered the Culinary Art of Churrasco, serving fire-roasted meats carved tableside, along with a variety of nutrient-dense and wholesome menu offerings suitable for an array of dietary tribes including vegan, pescatarian, gluten-free, keto, and more. Those seeking to elevate their dining experience can also select one of Fogo’s indulgent enhancements such as a Wagyu New York Strip, or Dry-Aged Tomahawk Ribeye, à la carte seafood offerings, traditional and non-alcoholic craft cocktails, and an award-winning wine list inspired by South America.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant that allows guests to discover what’s next at every turn. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, Fogo elevates the centuries-old cooking technique of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience of discovery. In addition to its Market Table and Feijoada Bar – which includes seasonal salads and soup, fresh vegetables, imported charcuterie and more – guests are served simply- seasoned meats that are butchered, fire-roasted and carved tableside by gaucho chefs. Guests can also indulge in dry-aged or premium Wagyu cuts, seafood a la carte, Bar Fogo Features including signature cocktails, and an award-winning South American wine list, as well as smaller, sharable plates in Bar Fogo. Fogo offers differentiated menus for all dayparts including lunch, dinner, weekend brunch and group dining, plus full-service catering and contactless takeout and delivery options. For more information on Fogo de Chão or to make a reservation, please visit Fogo.com. For images, logos and other media assets, please visit the Fogo Newsroom.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCE OF WINNING. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States and D.C., who are 18 years of age or older. Sweepstakes starts 6/26/2023 and ends 8/28/2023. For entry and Official Rules with complete eligibility, prize descriptions, odds disclosure, and other details, visit fogo2rio.sweeppea.com. Sponsored by Fogo de Chao, Inc., Dallas, TX 75254. Void Alaska, Hawaii and where prohibited.

Media Contact:

Konnect Agency

FogoPR@konnectagency.com







Fogo Launches ‘Fogo to Rio’ Sweepstakes Promotion with Grand Prize Trips to Rio De Janeiro, a Year of Complimentary Fogo Dinners and More. Fogo.com





Grand Prize Winners of the ‘Fogo to Rio’ Sweepstakes Promotion Have The Chance to Experience Our Botafogo, Rio De Janeiro restaurant with Scenic Views of Sugar Loaf Mountain. Fogo.com

