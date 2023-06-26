Fiber to the Premises Market is Predicted to Reach USD 45.87 Billion at a 10.62% of CAGR by 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Fiber to the Premises Market Information By Type, By Verticals, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, could thrive at a rate of 10.62% between 2022 and 2030. The market size will be reaching around USD 45.87 Billion by the end of the year 2030

Fiber to the Premises Market Synopsis

Fiber to the Premises (FTTP), also known as Fiber to the Home (FTTH), refers to the deployment of fiber optic cables directly to residential or commercial premises, providing high-speed broadband connectivity. This technology enables faster and more reliable internet access, supporting various applications and services.

FTTP has numerous uses and applications. It facilitates high-speed internet access, allowing users to stream videos, download large files, and engage in online gaming without experiencing significant latency or buffering. It also enables reliable video conferencing and remote collaboration, benefiting businesses and individuals alike. With the increasing demand for smart home devices and Internet of Things (IoT) applications, FTTP provides a robust infrastructure to support the interconnected devices and services within a premises.

Fiber to the Premises Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Fiber to the Premises industry include

Huawei

CommScope

MiniXtend

Allied Telesis

Verizon

Altice

Fibernet

Sun Telecommunication

Corning

Latest Industry Updates (June 2021)

One recent development in the Fiber to the Premises market is the partnership between Verizon and Corning. In July 2021, the companies announced a $1.05 billion investment to expand and deploy fiber optic infrastructure across the United States. This collaboration aims to meet the growing demand for high-speed connectivity and support the increasing data consumption of residential and business customers.

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Revenue Forecast in 2030 USD 45.87 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 10.62 % from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Study Period 2022-2030 Key Market Opportunities Advanced broadband architecture increases the requirement for FFTP services Key Market Drivers The advancing multimedia industry The adoption of fiber to the premises is high The demand for the FTTP system

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

There are three key market driving factors for the Fiber to the Premises market. Firstly, the escalating demand for high-speed internet services is a significant driver. With the increasing reliance on digital technologies and the growing popularity of bandwidth-intensive applications, such as video streaming and cloud computing, there is a need for faster and more reliable internet connections. FTTP addresses this demand by providing gigabit-level speeds and low latency. Secondly, government initiatives and regulations promoting digital connectivity and broadband penetration drive the FTTP market. Many countries are investing in broadband infrastructure to bridge the digital divide and stimulate economic growth. Governments recognize the importance of high-speed internet access for education, healthcare, and economic development, leading to initiatives that encourage the deployment of fiber optic networks. Thirdly, the rise of smart cities and smart homes contributes to the growth of the FTTP market. Smart city initiatives require robust and efficient communication networks to support various applications such as smart grids, traffic management, and public safety systems. Similarly, smart homes rely on fast and reliable internet connectivity to enable automation, energy management, and connected devices.

Market Restraints:

Despite the promising prospects, the Fiber to the Premises market faces certain restraints. One major challenge is the high initial installation cost. Deploying fiber optic cables directly to premises involves significant infrastructure investments, including the laying of new cables and the installation of network equipment. These costs can be a barrier, especially in areas with low population density or challenging geographical terrain.

COVID 19 Analysis

COVID-19 had a notable impact on the Fiber to the Premises market. The pandemic accelerated the digital transformation across various sectors, leading to increased reliance on internet connectivity for remote work, online learning, and entertainment. The demand for faster and more reliable broadband connections surged during lockdowns and social distancing measures. As a result, the importance of FTTP became evident, and service providers witnessed a higher demand for fiber optic connectivity.

Post-COVID-19, the Fiber to the Premises market is expected to continue its growth trajectory. The lessons learned during the pandemic regarding the need for robust internet infrastructure and the advantages of FTTP are likely to drive further investments and deployments. The increasing adoption of remote work, e-commerce, and digital services will sustain the demand for high-speed internet connections, making FTTP a crucial component of the digital ecosystem.

Fiber to the Premises Market Segmentation

By Type - The type of market in include BPON, GPON, EPON

By vertical in market IT & Telecommunication, Government, Transportation, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, OTHERS

Fiber to the Premises Market Regional Insights

In North America, the United States is at the forefront of FTTP deployments. The country has witnessed substantial investments from telecommunications giants like Verizon and AT&T, aiming to expand fiber optic networks to homes and businesses. The demand for high-speed internet access, driven by streaming services, online gaming, and remote work, has been a key driver in the region. Furthermore, government initiatives, such as the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) Connect America Fund, have aimed to promote broadband access in rural areas, further driving FTTP deployments.

In Europe, countries like Sweden, Norway, and Denmark have achieved high FTTP penetration rates. The European Union's Digital Agenda for Europe and its ambitious targets for broadband coverage have led to increased investments in fiber optic infrastructure. Governments and service providers have recognized the importance of FTTP in enhancing digital inclusion, economic growth, and competitiveness. The region's focus on sustainable and future-proof connectivity solutions has also contributed to the growth of the FTTP market.

The Asia Pacific region, particularly China, Japan, and South Korea, has experienced rapid expansion in the Fiber to the Premises market. China, with its large population and increasing urbanization, has made significant investments in fiber optic networks, driven by the government's initiatives to build a digital society. Japan and South Korea, known for their technological advancements, have high FTTP penetration rates and are continuously upgrading their networks to provide faster and more reliable internet access.

