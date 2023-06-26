Omnia Wealth Group Launches With Support From LPL Financial

CHARLOTTE, N.C. , June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq: LPLA) announced today that financial advisors Isaac J. Hart, CFP®, ChFC®, Robert Entwistle Jr., Matthew L Malvitz and Sam Asani CFP®, ChFC®, AAMS™ have joined LPL Financial to launch a new independent office, Omnia Wealth Group. They chose to affiliate with LPL’s supported independence model, LPL Strategic Wealth Services, a modern breakaway solution for advisors seeking to gain more control over their business. Prior to joining LPL from Edward Jones, the group reported having served an aggregate of approximately $400 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets.*.



Based in Elkhorn, Wis., the advisors are all close family friends who decided to form a group in an effort to expand their resources, create efficiencies and deliver the highest value to their clients. They each have more than a decade of experience in the financial services industry and bring unique backgrounds to their work to make a meaningful difference in the lives of clients.

“We all run similar practices, share the same client-centric values and appreciate the family-oriented Midwestern culture, so it made sense for us to come together under one umbrella,” Entwistle said. “By making this move, we will be able to grow our individual client base and leverage each other as resources, build out our own joint brand, scale up and tap into LPL’s vast experience and technology. We’re all friends, so it’s awesome we can do this together and start something bigger.”

Moving to LPL Strategic Wealth Services

Looking for more control of their reputation and client experience, along with the flexibility to build independent practices on their terms, the team turned to LPL.

“It was important for us to be able to build out our office the way we want, with our own branding and guidelines,” Hart said. “As independent advisors, we can provide holistic services moving forward and have autonomy to do it as we each see fit. We’ll be able to elevate the client experience and expand our generational wealth services.”

The Omnia team appreciate the added resources available from LPL Strategic Wealth Services, which is designed for advisors who want to own their business without the burden of operational and business management responsibilities. Advisors who use Strategic Wealth have access to LPL’s integrated wealth management platform, along with an added layer of ongoing strategic support for daily operations and long-term business management. They benefit from a truly integrated service that includes simplified pricing, technology and dedicated support to launch their practice at LPL. Then, after the transition is complete, Strategic Wealth teams receive ongoing operations support managed by a team of experienced professionals including a business strategist, marketing partner, CFO and administrative assistant. Advisors have one point of contact and dedicated resources, ultimately allowing them to stay focused on the needs of their clients, culture and evolution of their practice.

“LPL Strategic Wealth Services provides all the support and tools to free us up so we can really focus on delivering the best possible services and experiences to our clients,” Malvitz said. “We truly appreciate having a full team behind us that we can leverage for business and marketing strategies, as well as daily operations. It makes it so much easier to do business.”

In Latin, Omnia means “prepared in all things,” and that’s exactly what drives each Omnia Wealth Group advisor in their work with families, professionals and business owners. “We each share the same approach to client service. We want to understand what's important to each client and then use an established process to build personalized strategies to work toward that goal,” Asani said. “Our clients expect a certain level of service, and having our own firm sets us apart. We strive to be a partner throughout our clients’ lives to help keep them on track and be prepared for the curveballs that life sometimes throws.”

Scott Posner, LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development, stated, “We welcome Isaac, Bobby, Matt and Sam to LPL. It is wonderful they are forging this new path, stepping into their potential together as friends. Taking ownership of your practice and gaining the freedom to make decisions for your business and your clients is an exciting move, and with LPL Strategic Wealth Services, they have a partner every step of the way. We will continue to invest in the technology, business solutions and our innovative wealth management platform so they can run efficient and productive businesses and deliver enhanced value to their clients. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with Omnia Wealth Group.”

Related

Advisors, find an LPL business development representative near you.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve, supporting more than 21,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,100 enterprises and at approximately 500 registered investment advisor ("RIA") firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-mediated advice model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. LPL Financial and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States. Omnia Wealth Group and LPL Financial are separate entities.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from year-end 2022.

Connect with Us!

https://twitter.com/lpl

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial

https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC

https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc

Media Contact:

Media.relations@LPLFinancial.com

(704) 996-1840

Tracking #1-05373765