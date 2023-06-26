Greystone Appoints Blake Okland Chief Revenue Officer

New Role Will Focus on Strategic Expansion of Multifamily Business Via Financing Solutions, Investor Relationships and Institutional Business Opportunities

NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announced that Blake Okland has joined the firm as Chief Revenue Officer. In this newly created role, Mr. Okland will focus on scaling Greystone’s industry-leading multifamily financing offerings and investor relationships and further leverage the firm’s strategic joint venture with Cushman & Wakefield.

Prior to joining Greystone, Mr. Okland was Vice Chairman and Head of Multifamily Investment Sales for Newmark, increasing transaction volume from $9 billion in 2015 to $45 billion in 2022. At Newmark, he drove expansion of the firm’s multifamily business nationally, building relationships with large institutional clients. While there, he also served on Newmark’s US Operating Committee and on its Global Capital Markets Board, developing and monitoring global capital flows into the U.S. multifamily market. Before his role at Newmark, Mr. Okland was the President of ARA for four years leading up to its acquisition by Newmark, serving on its National Executive Committee. Mr. Okland also held prior roles at CBRE and Archstone-Smith Communities Trust.

“My goal is to help further realize the full strength of Greystone’s broad platform of capabilities, as the firm has an unmatched range of solutions that can be combined or enhanced to meet the needs of any sponsor – large or small,” said Mr. Okland. “Combining Greystone’s expanded resources and its breadth of services and creativity with Cushman & Wakefield, Greystone is poised to be the #1 multifamily platform nationally.”

“Blake is a known leader in the multifamily industry – a true dealmaker and market mover, and we are so thrilled that he is joining to scale our unique offerings, as well as our combined strengths with Cushman & Wakefield,” said Steve Rosenberg, CEO of Greystone, and to whom Mr. Okland reports. “With Blake’s strategic vision, relationships, and leadership, Greystone will be propelled forward as a household name.”

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

PRESS CONTACT:

Karen Marotta

Greystone

212-896-9149

Karen.Marotta@greyco.com