Grom’s Curiosity Ink Media and Dynamite Entertainment Bring Four Children's Titles to Booksellers Everywhere in Time for the Holidays!

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curiosity Ink Media – Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: GROM) storytelling division, and its printed content partner, Dynamite Entertainment – the prolific publisher of graphic novels and other popular formats – today announced that the partnership will bring four new kids’ titles, each of which celebrates everyone’s favorite time of year, Christmas, that will be available through booksellers everywhere in time for Christmas, 2023.



The titles represent three franchises from Curiosity’s original IP offerings, as well as one book based on Cepia, LLC’s hit toy and entertainment property, Cats vs Pickles. For Curiosity, the titles reflect the company’s commitment to serving the consumer demands of the holiday season, alongside www.Santa.com , a digital holiday hub for grownups and kids. The books, slated for fall, include:

Baldwin’s Big Christmas Delivery – It's Christmas, one of the busiest times of the year in the train yard. With so many packages to deliver for the holidays, Baldwin must pitch in to make sure all the trains in the railyard are packed and ready to transport every present to good boys and girls. But when Baldwin discovers one pesky package has been left behind, he takes it upon himself to deliver the package — no matter what!

How the Gherkins Stole Christmas – Based on the hot collectible, Cats vs Pickles, the citizens of Catsburg find themselves in a tail-spin when the pickles’ attempts to create a cheery holiday atmosphere, only to set off widespread panic about an alien invasion. Can the pickles finally win over the cats – and finish their work in time – to deliver the purr-fect Christmas celebration?

How the North Pole Works – This special insider's guide to Santa’s winter wonderland, from international best-selling author Amber Stewart, and artist Kyle Beckett, grants readers unprecedented access to Santa’s workshop in this unforgettable peek behind the curtain into one of the most magical – and northernmost – places on earth!

Snow Boy – An original picture book that takes a cute seasonal approach to questions of identity and belonging from writer D.M. Farrell and artist Glenn Thomas and takes the reader on an adventure about what becomes of Snow Boy who really wants someone to play with, someone to share a meal with, and someone to snuggle with at night. Follow Snow Boy on his true wish to be part of a family.

“We love Christmas,” says Jared Wolfson, CEO of Curiosity Ink Media. “Not just because it’s a magical time of year to share happy experiences with family and friends – which would be more than enough – but because it provides an opportunity for us to deliver characters and storytelling that can become a very meaningful part of repeated annual traditions. We hope that these titles, and all of our content, play a memorable role in children’s and families’ holiday enjoyment around the world.”

"It's exciting to continue our collaborations with Curiosity, to expand the Dynamite brand and footprint," said Nick Barrucci, Dynamite CEO and Publisher. "We want to serve great stories and books to as many audiences as possible, and this batch of books are all tons of fun for younger readers all over!"

About Dynamite Entertainment

Dynamite was founded in 2004 and is home to several best-selling comic book titles and properties, including The Boys, The Shadow, Red Sonja, Warlord of Mars, Bionic Man, A Game of Thrones, and more. Dynamite owns and controls an extensive library with over 3,000 characters (which includes the Harris Comics and Chaos Comics properties), such as Vampirella, Pantha, Evil Ernie, Smiley the Psychotic Button, Chastity, and Peter Cannon: Thunderbolt. In addition to their critically acclaimed titles and bestselling comics, Dynamite works with some of the most high-profile creators in comics and entertainment, including Gail Simone, Christopher Priest, Leah Moore, Kevin Smith, David Walker, Vita Ayala, Danny Lore, Neil Gaiman, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Mark Russell, Brandon Thomas, Amy Chu, Reginald Hudlin, Nancy Collins, David Walker, Steve Orlando, Greg Pak, Jenny Frison, Matt Wagner, and a host of up-and-coming new talent. Dynamite is consistently ranked in the upper tiers of comic book publishers and several of their titles - including Alex Ross and Jim Krueger's Project Superpowers - have debuted in the Top Ten lists produced by Diamond Comics Distributors. In 2005, Diamond awarded the company a GEM award for Best New Publisher and another GEM in 2006 for Comics Publisher of the Year (under 5%) and again in 2011. The company has also been nominated for and won several industry awards, including the prestigious Harvey and Eisner Awards.

About Curiosity Ink Media

Curiosity Ink Media is a global media company that develops, acquires, builds, grows, and maximizes the short, mid & long-term commercial potential of Kids & Family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. Driven by a best-in-class leadership team, Curiosity Ink Media’s multi-faceted I.P. library is designed to amass ongoing value through strategic stewardship, partnerships, and highly targeted market entry.

About Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. is a growing social media platform and original content provider of entertainment for children under 13 years of age, which provides safe and secure digital environments for kids that can be monitored by their parents or guardians. The Company has several operating subsidiaries, including Grom Social, which delivers its content through mobile and desktop environments (web portal and apps) that entertain children, let them interact with friends, access relevant news, and play proprietary games while teaching them about being good digital citizens. The Company owns and operates Top Draw Animation, which produces award-winning animation content for some of the largest international media companies in the world. Grom also includes Grom Educational Services, which has provided web filtering services for K-12 schools, government and private businesses. For more information, please visit gromsocial.com.

