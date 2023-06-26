The Global Smart Security Market is forecasted to grow by USD 33670.79 million during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 16.57% during the forecast period

New York, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Security Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03085875/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the smart security market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing number of smart cities worldwide, rising need to mitigate criminal activities and the risk of terrorist attacks, and increasing applications of smart security in residential and commercial sectors.



The smart security market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Surveillance systems

• Intruder alarms

• Access control systems



By End-user

• Commercial

• Residential

• Utility infrastructure

• Government spending and others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emergence of IoT in video surveillance as one of the prime reasons driving the smart security market growth during the next few years. Also, emergence of video analytics and intelligent video surveillance and predictive crime monitoring will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the smart security market covers the following areas:

• Smart security market sizing

• Smart security market forecast

• Smart security market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart security market vendors that include ACPL Systems Pvt. Ltd., ADT INC., Alarm.com Holdings Inc., Alphabet Inc., Anchor Technologies Inc., Comcast Corp., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Integrity Communications Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Johnson Controls International Plc, Legrand SA, Netgear Inc., NTT Corp., Ring LLC, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Tata Communications Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., and Smartfrog and Canary Holdings Inc.. Also, the smart security market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03085875/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________