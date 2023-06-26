Plus Company Canada Welcomes Key Industry Leader To Supercharge its Agency Alliance

English French





Karine Courtemanche, Executive Vice President of Plus Company Canada and Mélanie Dunn, President of Plus Company Canada

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3ba920e3-c1e1-4b0a-abba-b9916cae8d73

MONTREAL, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Company Canada is proud to welcome Karine Courtemanche as its new Executive Vice President of Plus Company Canada and President of the media group starting in July. Plus Company Canada was created just over a year ago with the goal of creating a unique partnership of forward-thinking creative and media agencies.

The hire is an important milestone for this modern network that emphasizes teamwork, collaboration, with a goal to propel creativity and create cutting edge technology and ideas. Courtemanche will lead the media group, including Cossette Media and Jungle Media, and will be partnering with Mélanie Dunn, President of Plus Company Canada in evolving the entire portfolio including Aperture1, Camp Jefferson, Cossette, Impact Research, K-72, Level Eleven, Magic Circle Workshop, Septième, and The ShowRoom.

Courtemanche joins Plus Company Canada following a prestigious tenure at Omnicom Media Group, where she led the country’s most award-winning media teams, Touché! and PHD. Under her leadership, Touché! was named among the Top 5 creative media agencies in the world by WARC and recognized for numerous agency awards in Cannes, New York, Rome, London, Toronto, and Montreal.

“Courtemanche has a proven track record of excellence managing multiple agencies, respecting what makes each brand unique and drawing on mutual strengths. She also has a contagious passion for the work, and firmly believes in the power of creativity and innovation,” says Melanie Dunn, President, Plus Company Canada. “Courtemanche’s extensive experience of the media industry, her love for creativity and a great sense of collaboration made for an ideal fit. With the support of all our agency leaders, Karine and I are eager to explore what this team will unlock.”

“Throughout my career, I have made it my priority to engage my teams and be an agent of change,” says Courtemanche. “I’m eager to join Plus Company Canada and be part of a modern network where creativity and collaboration meets top class technology.”

Alongside the announcement of Courtemanche hiring, Plus Company Canada is also excited to announce that Peter Bolt will be named President of Camp Jefferson and Brooke Leland to President Jungle Media alongside her role as Managing Partner at Jungle, in recognition of their contributions to the network.

Learn more about Plus Company and our network of agencies by visiting PlusCompany.com , @PlusCompany on Twitter and Plus Company on LinkedIn.

About Plus Company

Plus Company, founded in 2021, is an entrepreneurial network of forward-thinking creative agencies, each bringing its own expertise and empowered by the collective capabilities of the network. Brought together by the unabashed belief that anything is possible, the unique partnership of and limitless drive of the over 24 agencies deliver creative magic fueled by an innate understanding of culture, technology, and data. Plus Company agency brands include: We Are Social and its partner practices Socialize, Hello, Kobe and Metta; fuseproject; All Inclusive Marketing (AIM), Aperture1, Camp Jefferson, Citizen Relations, Cossette, Cossette Media, Impact Research, Jungle Media, K72, Level Eleven, Magic Circle Workshop, Magnet, Mekanism, Middle Child, PathIQ, Septième and The Narrative Group (TNG). Plus Company has more than 3,000 employees, across 12 countries in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific. Built on collaboration, not competition. Partners In Possibility.

Suneera Singh

Citizen Relations

suneera.singh@citizenrelations.com