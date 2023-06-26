The Global Seeds Market is forecasted to grow by USD 27,603.76 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.73% during the forecast period

New York, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Seeds Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02834721/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand for biofuels, increasing investments in agricultural research, and focus on high high-yielding varieties leading to a growing demand for gm seeds.



The seeds market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Conventional seeds

• GM seeds



By Type

• Grain seeds and oil seeds

• Fruits and vegetable seeds

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing usage of seeds with advanced generation traits as one of the prime reasons driving the seeds market growth during the next few years. Also, innovations in seed technology and increasing adoption of hybrid seeds will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the seeds market covers the following areas:

• Seeds market sizing

• Seeds market forecast

• Seeds market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading seeds market vendors that include Adaptive Seeds LLC, Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Corteva Inc., East West Seed Group, Florimond Desprez Co., Fruition Seeds LLC, Groupe Limagrain Holding, Harris Seeds, JK Agri Genetics Ltd., KWS SAAT SE and Co. KGaA, LIDEA FRANCE, Rijk Zwaan Zaadteelt en Zaadhandel BV, Royal Barenbrug Group, Sakata Seed Corp., Seed Needs LLC, Syngenta Crop Protection AG, Takii and Co. Ltd., and UPL Ltd.. Also, the seeds market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

