The Global Digital Newspaper Publishing Market is forecasted to grow by USD 8,207.72 million during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.26% during the forecast period

The report on the digital newspaper publishing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in the adoption of e-newspapers among individuals, an increase in newspaper subscriptions among individuals, and a rise in internet penetration and an increasing number of smartphone users.



The digital newspaper publishing market is segmented as below:

By Type

• General news

• Specific news



By Application

• Smartphones

• Laptops

• PCs

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rising popularity among millennials for easy access to instant news as one of the prime reasons driving the digital newspaper publishing market growth during the next few years. Also, the rise in the adoption of data analytic tools and the adoption of virtual reality (VR) and AR in digital media platforms will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the digital newspaper publishing market covers the following areas:

• Digital newspaper publishing market sizing

• Digital newspaper publishing market forecast

• Digital newspaper publishing market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digital newspaper publishing market vendors that include Axel Springer SE, Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Business Standard Pvt. Ltd., Daily Mail and General Trust plc, EXOR N.V., Gannett Co. Inc., Guardian Media Group plc, Hearst Communications Inc., IE Online Media Services Pvt. Ltd., McClatchy, National World plc, News Corp., NHI Nash Holdings Inc., Nikkei Inc., Readly International AB, Schibsted ASA, The Economist Newspaper Ltd., The New York Times Co., Times Media Group, and Tribune Publishing Co.. Also, the digital newspaper publishing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

