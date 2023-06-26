The Global Cookies Market is forecasted to grow by USD 22.44 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.81% during the forecast period

New York, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cookies Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02653516/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing emphasis on product premiumization, rising demand for healthy cookies, and increasing on-trade sales.



The cookies market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Plain and butter-based cookies

• Chocolate-based cookies

• Other cookies



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising popularity of clean-labeled cookies as one of the prime reasons driving the cookies market growth during the next few years. Also, rising demand for organic product offerings and increasing advertising and marketing campaigns will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the cookies market covers the following areas:

• Cookies market sizing

• Cookies market forecast

• Cookies market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cookies market vendors that include Arcor Group, Bahlsen GmbH and Co. KG, Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa, Billys Farm, Biscuit Holding SAS, Britannia Industries Ltd., Campbell Soup Co., Deweys Bakery Inc., Emmys Organics LLC, FUEL10K Ltd., ITC Ltd., Kellogg Co., Nestle SA, Parle Products Pvt. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., PT Mayora Indah Tbk, Starbucks Corp., UNIBIC Foods India Pvt. Ltd., Yildiz Holding AS, and Mondelez International Inc.. Also, the cookies market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02653516/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________