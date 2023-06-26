The Global Next Generation Sequencing Market is forecasted to grow by USD 3409.76 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.45% during the forecast period

New York, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Next Generation Sequencing Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01698925/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the next generation sequencing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased utilization of NGS methods, growing demand for early diagnosis of genetic disorders, and availability of wide range of NGS products.



The next generation sequencing market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Academic research

• Clinical research

• Pharma & biotech companies

• Others



By Product

• Consumables

• Equipment



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the advances in NGS techniques as one of the prime reasons driving the next generation sequencing market growth during the next few years. Also, reduced costs of gene sequencing and developments in bioinformatics and cloud-based software programs will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the next generation sequencing market covers the following areas:

• Next generation sequencing market sizing

• Next generation sequencing market forecast

• Next generation sequencing market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading next generation sequencing market vendors that include 10X Genomics Inc., Azenta Inc., BGI Genomics Co. Ltd., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Illumina Inc., Konica Minolta Inc., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Merck KGaA, Nabsys Inc., OPKO Health Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc, Perkin Elmer Inc., PierianDx Inc., Psomagen Inc., QIAGEN NV, Standard BioTools Inc., Takara Bio Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.. Also, the next generation sequencing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

