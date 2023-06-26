Natural Beauty Revolution: Citrus Seeds Market Capitalizes on Growing Demand in Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market for citrus seeds worldwide was projected to reach US$ 4.32 billion in 2022. Sales are expected to reach US$ 8.9 billion by 2033 thanks to consumer preference for healthy and natural components, which will result in a 6.8% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.



Citrus seeds are used far less frequently than they are generated. The demand-supply imbalance should be reduced by research on the many uses of citrus seeds, particularly in the food and beverage sector. According to FMI predictions, the market for citrus seeds would expand at a significant CAGR due to the rising demand for these derivatives in a variety of applications.

Citrus seeds are recognized for having anti-inflammatory characteristics that support healthy scalp maintenance and give hair a natural sheen and structure. Products made from citrus seeds are beneficial for revitalizing the scalp since they fight dandruff as well as sebaceous dermatitis and, in the end, stimulate the hair follicles to encourage the formation of new hair. Climate change has resulted in significant alterations to the skin's sensitivity and propensity for disease outbreaks.

The usage of citrus seed products aids in moisturizing the skin by replenishing moisture and enhancing the skin's healthy shine. The market for citrus seeds is expected to benefit from the rapid increase in the usage of citrus seeds in cosmetology as well as personal care products from 2023 to 2033.

Key Takeaways from this Market Study:

Sales of citrus seeds increased at a 4.2% CAGR between 2018 and 2022.

In 2022, the conventional category had a 74% market share advantage over the organic segment.

Oil extraction is the most common use and in 2022, oil extraction held a 62.5% market share.

Direct B2B industry is estimated to hold a significant market share of 67.1% in 2022.

By 2033, India will control more than 26.2% of the market in Asia-Pacific outside of Japan.

In 2022, the US held a 73.5% market share in North America.

“The worldwide citrus seeds market is expanding as a result of customers, who are looking for products that are manufactured organically and don't cause skin allergies as a consequence, which is increasing demand for skin care and cosmetics products free of chemicals,” - remarks an analyst at FMI.

Competitive Landscape:

Market players are extending their manufacturing facilities to increase production volumes. Businesses of all kinds must constantly evolve technologically to compete in this cutthroat climate, thus frequent machinery upgrades are carried out to boost productivity. Adopting modern, cutting-edge marketing techniques to promote the products—such as eco-friendly packaging and biodegradable packets—will guarantee a favorable perception in the eyes of the public and will also place the goods in an advantageous position for success.

Prominent players in this market are:

Lemon Concentrate S.L.

Citrosuco S.A.

Louis Dreyfus Company B.V.

Yantai North Andre Juice Co. Ltd.

Sucocitrico Cutrale Ltd.

Citromax Group

Peace River Citrus Products

Rio Grande Juice Company

Vita-Pakt Citrus Products

Panteley Toshev Ltd

Tangshan Eusa Colors Int'l Group(EUSA COLORS)

Presque Isle Wine Cellars

Parchem Trading Ltd.



Some key developments of the leading companies in this market are:

Yantai North Andre Juice Co.,Ltd. is a renowned company in this market that makes concentrated fruit juice drinks. Juice purees, vegetable juices, fruit juices, compound fruit as well as vegetable juices, and other goods are produced by the company. Yantai North Andre Juice distributes its goods around the world, including in Asia, Europe, and North America.



More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global citrus seeds market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the citrus seeds market , the market is segmented on the basis of citrus seeds by nature (organic, conventional), application (animal feed, oil extraction, dietary supplements, personal care and cosmetics, household/retail), sales channel (direct/B2B, modern trade, specialty store, online retailers) and across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

Key Segments Profiled In This Market:

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Application:

Animal Feed

Oil Extraction

Dietary Supplements

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Household/Retail

Others

By Sales Channel:

Direct/B2B

Modern Trade

Specialty Store

Online Retailers

Other Sales Channels



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa



About the Food and Beverage Division at Future Market Insights (FMI):

The food and beverage team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations with the objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis on key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

