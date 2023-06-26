Platelet Aggregation Devices Market is set to Reach US$ 1,847.41 million at a CAGR of 17.9% from the forecast period 2023 to 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global platelet aggregation devices market was analyzed by Growth Plus Reports in 2022 and valued at US$ 419.7 million. The market is expected to hit a revenue CAGR of 17.9% to reach US$ 1,847.41 million by 2031.

Platelet aggregation is a crucial process in hemostasis that plays a vital role in blood clot formation. Platelet aggregation devices are used to assess platelet function and evaluate the efficacy of antiplatelet therapies. With the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the growing need for personalized medicine, the demand for platelet aggregation devices has grown substantially.

Platelet Aggregation Devices Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 419.7 million Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 1,847.41 million CAGR 17.9% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Product, Application, End User and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





Market Drivers:

One of the report's main conclusions is point-of-care testing (POCT) devices' expanding use for platelet aggregation assessment. POCT devices offer rapid results, convenience, and the ability to perform tests at the patient's bedside. This trend is driven by the growing demand for decentralized testing and the need for real-time platelet function monitoring in critical care settings.

The report also highlights the impact of technological advancements on the Platelet Aggregation Devices Market. Innovations such as microfluidics, lab-on-a-chip devices, and the integration of artificial intelligence have revolutionized platelet aggregation testing. These advancements have improved accuracy, reproducibility, and ease of use, enhancing the overall efficiency of platelet function assessment.

Market Restraints:

The report addresses the challenges faced by the Platelet Aggregation Devices Market. These challenges include the high cost of devices, limited awareness among healthcare professionals, and the need for standardized protocols for platelet function testing. Overcoming these challenges through collaborations between manufacturers, regulatory bodies, and healthcare organizations is crucial for the widespread adoption and growth of the market.

Recent Development in the Platelet Aggregation Devices Market:

In March 2020, ADP MEA and TRAP-6 MEA, two novel technologies, were introduced by Hart Bio. The purpose of ADP MEA and TRAP-6 MEA is to track and evaluate the platelet aggregation performance of patients. ADP MEA is used in multiple electrode aggregation to determine if platelet activity in whole blood is abnormal or normal.

Competitive Landscape

A list of the top companies operating in the global market for platelet aggregation devices includes:

Bio/Data Corporation

Chrono-Log Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Haemonetics Corporation

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Werfen

Growth Plus Reports' market analysis report on Platelet Aggregation Devices Market aims to provide healthcare professionals, researchers, policymakers, and industry players with a comprehensive understanding of the market landscape and trends. By highlighting the current challenges and opportunities, the report contributes to developing effective strategies for improving platelet function assessment and optimizing patient care.

Market Segmentation:

The market for platelet aggregation devices is segmented into three categories based on the products: systems, reagents, and consumables & accessories. In terms of revenue, the system segment led the global market in 2022.

The global market for platelet aggregation devices is segmented into two categories: research and clinical. For several reasons, the clinical segment leads the market for platelet aggregation devices globally.

The worldwide platelet aggregation devices market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, and other end users based on end users. The hospital category holds the largest revenue share in the worldwide market.

Regional Growth Dynamics

The report identifies significant market opportunities in different regions across the globe. It analyzes the market potential in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, considering factors such as healthcare infrastructure, regulatory landscape, and patient awareness. The regional analysis helps stakeholders and investors understand the growth prospects and investment opportunities in each region.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints Opportunities GLOBAL PLATELET AGGREGATION DEVICES MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT System Reagents Consumables and Accessories GLOBAL PLATELET AGGREGATION DEVICES MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Research Clinical GLOBAL PLATELET AGGREGATION DEVICES MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Hospitals Diagnostic Centers Others

PLATELET AGGREGATION DEVICES MARKET TOC

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market.

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

