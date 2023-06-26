Flow Chemistry Market worth $2.9 billion by 2028 Globally, at a CAGR of 10.4%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Flow Chemistry Market is projected to grow from USD 1.7 billion in 2023 to USD 2.9 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for efficient and sustainable chemical manufacturing processes, as well as the growing interest in the synthesis of complex molecules, such as pharmaceutical intermediates and specialty chemicals, further fuels the demand for flow chemistry. The pharmaceutical industry is a significant driver of flow chemistry adoption. The increasing demand for new drug candidates, coupled with the need for efficient and cost-effective synthesis methods, has fueled the use of flow chemistry in pharmaceutical manufacturing. Flow chemistry enables streamlined synthesis routes, rapid optimization, and improved yield and purity of pharmaceutical intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1316

Browse in-depth TOC on "Flow Chemistry Market”.

150 - Market Data Tables

40 - Figures

200 - Pages

List of Key Players in Flow Chemistry Market:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (US) Corning Incorporated (US) Lonza (Switzerland), PerkinElmer Inc (US) Biotage (Sweden)

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Flow Chemistry Market:

Driver: Rapid growth in the global pharmaceutical Industry Restraint: Competition forms alternative technologies Opportunities: Increasing flow chemistry demand in biodiesel manufacturing Challenges: Limited availability and catalysts

Key Findings of the Study:

The Tabular reactor segment, by reactor, is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period. Based on application, the chemical synthesis segment accounts for the largest share of the overall market. Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the global market during the forecast period.

Get Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1316

The Flow chemistry market, by reactor, is segmented into tbular reactor, microreactor, oscillatory flow reactor, packed-bed reactors, droplet-based reactor, photochemical reactors, and others. Globally, tubular reactor dominated the Flow chemistry market. Tubular reactor chemistry is projected to reach USD 0.4 billion by 2028 from USD 0.7 billion in 2023 and is expected to register a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. They are commonly used in various industries, including pharmaceuticals, chemicals, petrochemicals, and specialty chemicals. Tabular reactors are suitable for a wide array of reactions, such as hydrogenation, oxidation, nitration, and polymerization. Furthermore, tabular reactors are easily scalable from lab-scale to commercial production.

Flow chemistry market, by application segmented into chemical synthesis, pharmaceutical synthesis, material science, agrochemical synthesis, energy conversion, and others. Chemical synthesis is a well-known and commonly utilized method for creating a diverse range of organic and inorganic molecules. For many years, this has been the standard strategy in the pharmaceutical, fine chemical, and agrochemical sectors. Because of its well-established infrastructure, versatility, and multiple advantages, such as precise control, better efficiency, safety, and sustainability, chemical synthesis has the biggest market share in the flow chemistry market. Chemical synthesis has been the favored procedure for many sectors, fueling its dominance in the flow chemistry market.

Get 10% Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=1316

The flow chemistry market is divided into several applications, including chromatography, crystallization, distillation, liquid-liquid extraction, membrane filtering, and others. The dominance of chromatography in the flow chemistry market can be attributed to its exceptional separation capabilities, versatility, availability of advanced technologies, and scalability. Chromatography techniques such as liquid chromatography (LC) and flash chromatography offer flexibility and versatility in terms of the types of compounds that can be separated. These approaches are capable of handling a wide range of chemical functions and molecular weights, making them useful for a variety of flow chemistry applications. .

Asia Pacific region is experiencing the largest market share in the flow chemistry market due to the region has been witnessing significant economic growth and industrial development in countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore. Asia Pacific region is home to a large number of pharmaceutical, chemical, and petrochemical companies, which are major consumers of flow chemistry systems. These industries require efficient and cost-effective processes for the production of chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and other related products.

Browse Adjacent Markets Specialty Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports: