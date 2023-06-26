The Plain Dealer Names Valmark Financial Group a Winner of the Cleveland Top Workplaces Award for the Fourth Year in a Row

AKRON, Ohio, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valmark Financial Group has been named a Top Workplace by The Plain Dealer for the fourth year in a row. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third party, with the results of top performers published in The Plain Dealer. The survey is anonymous and uniquely measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection. This achievement comes as Valmark celebrates its 60th anniversary of “Bringing the Golden Rule to Life.”



"We are thrilled to receive this honor for the fourth consecutive year," said Larry J. Rybka, Chairman & CEO of Valmark Financial Group. "This continued recognition serves as a testament to the unwavering dedication of our entire team to live out our core values and purpose to Bring the Golden Rule to Life, which has defined us for 60 years."

Valmark Financial Group places particular importance and focus on enhancing its internal team's engagement and productivity. One initiative includes conducting quarterly surveys to gather feedback from all employees, allowing for continuous improvement and a better overall employee experience.

In addition to this prestigious recognition, Valmark continued to receive outstanding satisfaction scores from its Member Firms through its annual survey. "The strong relationships we have forged with our Members over the years is a direct result of the exceptional service brought by our employees," emphasized Rybka. "As we celebrate our 60th anniversary, we are proud to have achieved one of the highest overall customer satisfaction scores in our firm's history."

Valmark’s employee-focused culture is well represented by its employee engagement program, simply called “Engage”. The program is made up of a team of employees from various departments who work together to organize a variety of fun activities for employees throughout the year. The team also encourages a number of volunteer opportunities to serve the greater good and wellness initiatives that promote whole person well-being.

"All the credit for this remarkable achievement goes to our staff," acknowledged Caleb Callahan, President of Valmark Financial Group. "They are one of the top driving forces behind our success over the last 60 years. I am so grateful for them and their remarkable contributions to our company. Together, we are building a very bright future at Valmark!"

To view Valmark’s profile on the Top Workplaces website, click here.

About Valmark Financial Group, LLC

Valmark Financial Group is a holding company of several subsidiaries, including: Executive Insurance Agency, Inc., a national producer group; Valmark Securities, Inc., a broker-dealer and member of both FINRA and SIPC; Valmark Advisers, Inc., a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission registered investment adviser; and the Valmark Policy Management Company, LLC, which provides ongoing policy management and monitoring services for life insurance policyholders. With a proud history of working with independently owned financial services firms committed to high ethical standards in over 30 states throughout the United States, Valmark offers a wide range of insurance and investment solutions for high net-worth clients. Headquartered in Akron, Ohio with operations in St. Paul, Minnesota, Valmark, through its affiliated entities, has helped its member firms place over $50 billion of life insurance death benefits and manage insurance policies with a cumulative cash value of over $8 billion dollars. Valmark’s affiliated RIA, Valmark Advisers, has an estimated $7.5 billion in assets under management, including approximately $2.5 billion in variable sub-account assets within its TOPS® funds. To learn more about Valmark Financial Group, visit www.valmarkfg.com.

Securities offered through Valmark Securities, Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC.

