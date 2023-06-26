MEDIA ADVISORY: Alberta Cancer Foundation, Alberta Health Services and the University of Calgary to make historic funding announcement at the Calgary Cancer Centre

WHAT:

Join the Alberta Cancer Foundation, Alberta Health Services and the University of Calgary on June 28, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. MT for a historic funding announcement at the new Calgary Cancer Centre. Located on the Foothills Hospital campus, the Calgary Cancer Centre is expected to open in 2024. As the largest comprehensive cancer centre in Canada, this first-of-its-kind facility will enable access to world-leading cancer care, research and education right here in Calgary, all under one roof.



