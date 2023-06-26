MEDIA ADVISORY: Alberta Cancer Foundation, Alberta Health Services and the University of Calgary to make historic funding announcement at the Calgary Cancer Centre

CALGARY, Alberta, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
|WHAT:
|Join the Alberta Cancer Foundation, Alberta Health Services and the University of Calgary on June 28, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. MT for a historic funding announcement at the new Calgary Cancer Centre. Located on the Foothills Hospital campus, the Calgary Cancer Centre is expected to open in 2024. As the largest comprehensive cancer centre in Canada, this first-of-its-kind facility will enable access to world-leading cancer care, research and education right here in Calgary, all under one roof.
|WHO:
|Speakers will include:
|WHEN:
|Wednesday, June 28, 2023
10:00 a.m. MT – Media Check-in
10:30 a.m. MT – Formal program begins
12:00 p.m. MT – Photo opportunity
12:00 p.m. MT – Press event concludes
12:00 p.m. MT – Media interview opportunities
|WHERE:
|Calgary Cancer Centre
Main Entrance
Location: 3333 Hospital Drive NW, Calgary, AB
PARKING INFORMATION
TBD
|RSVP:
|Media are asked to RSVP no later than 12 p.m. (MT) on June 27, 2023
Media Contact & RSVP to:
Ryan Kelly, VP, Communications and Community Partnerships
Alberta Cancer Foundation
780.220.8791
ryan.kelly@albertacancer.ca