Inkjet Coder Market to Reach $3.3 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 5.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research has recently published a report, titled, “Inkjet Coder Market

by Type (Continuous Inkjet Coder, Thermal Inkjet Coder, Drop on Demand Inkjet Coder, Others), by End-user (Food Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Cosmetic Industry, Wires, Cables and Pipes, Automobile Industry, Packing Industry, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032”. According to the report, the global inkjet coder market generated $2 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $3.3 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime Determinants of Growth

Over the years, there has been an increase in the demand for industrial automation across various industry verticals for streamlining the production processes. This increase in demand for industrial automation is predicted to be one of the important factors driving the growth of the global inkjet coder market in the forecast timeframe. However, challenges with respect to adhesion on substrates with low surface energy or uneven surfaces may hamper the inkjet coder market growth in the coming period. On the contrary, the increasing expanse of food processing industries has led to surge in demand for inkjet coders which is expected to offer growth opportunities for expansion of the inkjet coder market in the 2023-2032 forecast period.

Request Report Sample: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/110929

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $2 billion Market Size in 2032 $3.3 billion CAGR 5.4% No. of Pages in Report 310 Segments covered Type, End-user, and Region Drivers Increasing need for inkjet coders due to the rising industrial automation for streamlining production processes The growing applications of inkjet coders in wide range of industries, including, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, automotive, electronics. Opportunities The growing expanse of food processing industries leading to surge in demand for inkjet coders The rising demand for transparency and traceability in different end-use industries Restraints Challenges with respect to adhesion on substrates with low surface energy or uneven surfaces

COVID-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the growth of the global inkjet coder market. The slowdown in various industries affected the demand for inkjet coders which brought down the growth rate of the market.



Also, the manufacturing of inkjet coders was hampered on account of disruptions in global supply chains which further declined the growth rate of the market.



The inkjet coder market is, however, projected to show steady growth in the future due to increasing demand for industrial automation across various industry verticals.

Buy This Report (310+ Pages Research, 86 Tables, 57 Charts) @ https://bit.ly/3PvM6G9

Type: Continuous Inkjet Coder Sub-segment Projected to be Highly Dominant During the Forecast Period

The continuous inkjet coder sub-segment accounted for the highest inkjet coder market share in 2022 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. In the last few years, there has been an overall increase in the investments in R&D by various manufacturers to improve printing quality, reliability, ease of use, and maintenance of continuous inkjet coding systems. This growth in investments is predicted to boost the sub-segment’s growth by 2032.

End-User: Food Industry Sub-segment to Flourish Immensely by 2032

The food industry sub-segment generated the highest market share in 2022 and is predicted to grow at a high CAGR of 6.5% by 2032. Increasing use of inkjet coders by food and beverage industries to print variable data on food packaging, such as production and expiry date, customized messages, marketing offers, or information relevant to a certain region is predicted to boost the sub-segment’s growth by 2032.

Region: Europe to be the Most Dominant in Terms of Market Share by 2032

The Europe region accounted for the highest share in the global inkjet coder market in 2022 and is expected to continue to maintain its majority of market share during the forecast period. The rapid growth in expansion of pharmaceutical industries in various countries such as the UK, Germany, and Belgium is expected to be the main growth driver of the market in Europe region by 2032.

Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/110929

Leading Players in the Inkjet Coder Market:

ANSER CODING INC

Domino Printing Sciences Plc



Xaar Plc

Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co., Ltd

Control Print Limited

MapleJet

Markem-Imaje S.A



Shanghai Rottweil Handyware Printing Technology Co., Ltd

Linx Printing Technologies

Videojet Technologies Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the key players of the global inkjet coder market. These players have adopted different strategies, such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain their dominance in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Trending Reports in Semiconductor Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount + Covid-19 scenario):



Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market by Offering (Hardware and Software), Form Factor (Fixed and Portable), Screen Size (Less than 50 Inch, 50 Inch to 70 Inch, 71 Inch to 90 Inch, and Greater than 90 Inch), Technology (Infrared, Resistive, Capacitive, Electromagnetic, and Others), and End user (Education, Healthcare, Retail, Corporate, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Instrument Cluster Market by Type (Analog, Digital, Hybrid), by Application (Odometer, Speedometer, Tachometer, Others) and by End User (Commercial, Agriculture, Passenger Car, Two-Wheeler, Off-Highway, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

3D Surveillance Software Market by Application (Commercial, Industrial, Residential), by Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud Based): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Hardware Secure Module (HSM) Adapters Market by Type (LAN Based/Network Attached, PCI Based, USB Based, Smart Cards), by Industry (Transportation, Retail, Aerospace and defense, Banking Financial Services and Insurance, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Automation in Combined Heat and Power Market by Component (Sensors, Controllers, Switches & Relays, Drives, and Others), Control and Safety System (Distributed Control System, Supervisory Control & Data Acquisition System, Systems Instrumented Systems, Programmable Logic Controller, and Human Machine Interface): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com