The Global Proteomics Market is forecasted to grow by USD 21,749.32 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.05% during the forecast period

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing advances in proteomics research, the emergence of precision proteomics, and increasing automation in proteomics.



The proteomics market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Reagents

• Instruments

• Services



By End-user

• Clinical diagnostics

• Drug discovery

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the growing focus on monitoring PTMs as one of the prime reasons driving the proteomics market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of label-free quantification techniques and increasing demand for personalized medicine will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the proteomics market covers the following areas:

• Proteomics market sizing

• Proteomics market forecast

• Proteomics market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading proteomics market vendors that include Agilent Technologies Inc., Applied Biomics Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Biognosys AG, Bruker Corp., CellCarta Biosciences Inc., Creative Proteomics, DiaSorin Spa, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Geno Technology Inc., HORIBA Ltd., Merck KGaA, Olink Holding AB, Perkin Elmer Inc., Promega Corp., QIAGEN NV, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Waters Corp., Cell Signaling Technology Inc., and Illumina Inc.. Also, the proteomics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

