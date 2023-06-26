New York, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Alcoholic Beverages Packaging Industry Trends, Opportunities and Growth Analysis by Region, Country, Pack Material and Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06468701/?utm_source=GNW



Summary

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Global alcoholic beverages packaging market.The analysis also provides a regional overview across five regions-Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, the Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe-highlighting key sectors and growth drivers.



It also includes market overview, growth analysis by pack material and industry, pack material growth analysis by industry and sector, analysis by pack material future outlook.



The global alcoholic beverages packaging industry registered 445.4 billion units in 2022 and is expected to reach 490 billion units in 2027 at a CAGR of 1.9% during 2022-27. The Asia-Pacific represented the largest region in 2022, with a volume share of 38.2%, followed by the Americas with a volume share of 36.4%. Glass was the most used pack material accounting for a share of 60.5% globally, followed by rigid metal and rigid plastics which accounted for shares of 37.5% and 1.5%, respectively, in 2022.



Key Highlights

Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies.There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail.



This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the industry.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges and growth analysis, that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances.

The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion



Scope

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the global packaging in the alcoholic beverages industry.



It includes analysis on the following -

- Global overview: Provides an overview of packaging industry at global level. The analysis also provides a regional overview across five regions-Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, the Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe-highlighting key sectors and growth drivers.

- Country Deep Dive: Provides an overview of the pack materials across the sectors in the alcoholic beverages industry in select countries in each region.

- Market overview: Provides an overview of the usage of different pack materials across alcoholic beverages industry in terms of the number of units, packaging share and growth rates during 2017-27, in addition to key packaging innovations for pack materials analyzed. The report also provides an overview of the shift in the utilization of various pack materials across sectors during 2022-27.

- Key pack materials: Includes data and analysis - number of units (millions), growth rates - for five pack materials viz. rigid plastics, rigid metal, glass, paper & board, flexible packaging and others (other than the afore mentioned five types) during 2022-27. It also covers:

- Pack sub-type: Includes aerosol - metal, box - rigid plastic, carton - carton board, box - liquid packaging board, box - other material, foil - aluminum, pod - paper, flexible plastic, tray - aluminum, tube - flexible plastic, other flexible packaging pack types - all sub-types, HDPE, PET etc.

- Pack type: Includes aerosol, bag-in-box, bag/sachet, blister pack, bottle, box, bubble top, can, carton - folding, carton - liquid, clamshell, etc.

- Closure material: Includes metal, plastic, glass, natural cork, synthetic cork, others.

- Closure type: Includes cap, crown, dispenser, film, flip / snap top, foil, lever closure, plastic tie, prize off, screw top, sports cap, stopper, twist off.

- Primary outer material: Includes flexible packaging, board, rigid plastic, -carton - cartonboard, others.

- Primary outer type: Includes bag, blister pack, carton - folding, shrink wrap, sleeve, others.



