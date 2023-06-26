New York, NY, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To address the latest approach, VisionSpace announces its presale on June 28th. With an innovative platform and cutting-edge technology, VisionSpace aims to redefine the way that users perceive and interact with virtual environments.

The presale of VisionSpace tokens ($VS) presents an opportunity for players to enhance their spaceships and weapons, gaining a competitive edge in the cosmos. Players can utilize $VS to upgrade and enhance their spaceships and weapons, enabling them to reach new heights and dominate the cosmos. There are multiple ways to acquire $VS within the game. Players can get $VS through gameplay achievements, trade it with other players, or participate in various in-game activities. This decentralized approach ensures that players have equal opportunities to acquire $VS and progress in the game.

In addition, leveraging state-of-the-art technologies, artificial intelligence, computer vision, and haptic feedback, the platform offers users the ability to explore virtual environments with an unprecedented level of interactivity. From gaming and entertainment to education and training, VisionSpace opens up endless possibilities for individuals and industries.



VisionSpace's groundbreaking technology enables users to feel objects and textures within the virtual world, elevating realism and engagement. Additionally, VisionSpace's high-quality, accurate motion tracking enables precise movement replication and interaction with virtual objects. These cutting-edge features provide users with an unparalleled sense of presence and allow seamless navigation through the virtual realm.

Including more, during the presale, early adopters have the exclusive opportunity to secure their spot in the future of VR. Vision Space offers a limited number of packages, including premium VR headsets and access to the platform's extensive library of immersive experiences. Moreover, presale participants will have the chance to provide valuable feedback, influencing the ongoing development of the Vision Space ecosystem. This community-driven approach ensures that the platform meets the diverse needs of its users and evolves in response to their preferences and suggestions.

Furthermore, VisionSpace is poised to redefine the MMORPG spaceship gaming experience with its innovative features and immersive gameplay. The presale of VisionSpace tokens ($VS) opens up a world of opportunities for players to enhance their spaceships and weapons, unlocking new modules and achieving peak performance. With its integration of VR and AR capabilities, VisionSpace offers an unparalleled gaming adventure that pushes the boundaries of technology.



About VisionSpace:

VisionSpace is an innovative and immersive MMORPG spaceship game that pushes the boundaries of gaming technology. This game leverages the latest technology to deliver a groundbreaking gaming experience. By combining cutting-edge technologies with unparalleled interactivity, VisionSpace is set to reshape the way we perceive and engage with virtual environments. With the live presale, early adopters can be at the forefront of this transformative VR revolution. Get more info https://visionspace.app/#about