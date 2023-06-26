Scatec ASA - Approval of base prospectus

Oslo 26 June 2023: The Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway has on 19 June 2023 approved the base prospectus with appendices prepared by Scatec ASA (the Company) in connection with the listing on the Oslo Stock Exchange of the Company's NOK 1,000 million senior unsecured green bond issued on 10 February 2023, with maturity in February 2027 (with ISIN: NO0012837030).



The prospectus with appendices is attached and published on the Company's website: www.scatec.com/investor .



For further information, please contact: Cecilie Engh Sætre, Head of Corporate Finance & Treasury, tel: +47 97068181, Cecilie.Engh.Satre@scatec.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

