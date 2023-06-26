New York, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Developed Europe: Macroeconomic Growth Opportunities, 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06468663/?utm_source=GNW

Developed European nations have had a challenging socioeconomic environment in 2022, especially amidst highly volatile geopolitical tensions and record-high inflationary pressures.



Economic growth is likely to remain subdued in 2023 across the whole region as high energy costs weigh on household spending and lower profit margins of businesses, given high production costs.



Despite challenging economic conditions at present, the region’s long-term growth and development prospects are indicative of transformative shifts and growth opportunities in digitalization across industries, decarbonization and green transition, as well as increased focus on re-shoring and near-shoring--Mega Trends which are helping to diversify these economies and build future resilience and growth potential.This Developed Europe macroeconomic thought leadership provides a growth snapshot of Germany, France, Italy, Netherlands, and Spain through the identification of growth drivers and restraints, investment and policy highlights, and potential economic risks, while also assessing Mega Trends which are reshaping the future of these economies Decision-makers can gain insights into the evolution of long-term macroeconomic trends, while also assessing policy highlights for key industries across the region.



Larger EU prospects for trade, energy security and currency strength are also highlighted.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06468663/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________