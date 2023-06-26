New York, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Securing the Virtual World" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06468651/?utm_source=GNW



Engaging in a virtual environment might expose users to continuous monitoring from commercial providers, as well as hacking from bad actors.



Furthermore, virtual worlds could potentially create an environment of digital abuse, e.g., hate speech, disinformation, violence against women and people of color, or bullying.



Providers must implement a strong security framework that encompasses a combination of technical and regulatory solutions to maximize the benefits of metaverse usage while overcoming privacy risks.To help providers in this endeavor, this study analyzes the various security and privacy threats that exist in the metaverse today and potential countermeasures that enterprises could consider to thwart these threats.

