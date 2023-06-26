NorthStar Moving Launches Online Food Drive to Help Address Rising Child Hunger in LA County

Los Angeles, CA, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthStar Moving ® Company, the leading eco-luxury mover in California, announced today the launch of their 11th Annual Let’s Send Hunger Packing Food Drive . Recent data revealed a growing hunger crisis in Los Angeles County. The online food drive is a simple way to raise the much needed funds to provide meals to children this summer.

According to a recent survey conducted by the USC Dornsife Center for Economic and Social Research, nearly 37% of low-income families in greater Los Angeles experienced food insecurity in 2022. Due to the U.S. government’s recent cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) many families are struggling to put food on the table. In Los Angeles County, where the cost of living is high, hunger rates are near peak pandemic levels.

In response, NorthStar Moving has once again teamed up with Compass Real Estate to raise much needed funds for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank in order to feed hungry children in LA County. “Last year our food drive was named Top Fundraiser of the Year by the LA Regional Food Bank. Our goal is to break that record this year,” said NorthStar Moving Co-Founder Laura McHolm. “We believe we can, thanks to the help of our incredible partner, Compass Real Estate, and, of course, all of you. The need is extremely real and heartbreaking. It’s unfathomable that one in four children right here in LA County will go to bed hungry tonight.”

Without proper nutrition children’s health, growth and development are greatly impacted. In California, 2 million children live in low-income households affected by hunger. For some children the only meal they receive is at school. When school is out for the summer, families turn to a food bank for assistance. However, food banks often experience a decline of donations during the summer months.

"We're grateful for the ongoing partnership with NorthStar Moving Company and Compass Real Estate as they launch the 11th Annual Let's Send Hunger Packing Food Drive," said LA Regional Food Bank President and CEO Michael Flood. "Together, we're addressing child hunger in LA County. With their support and community generosity, we can make a profound impact. Thank you to NorthStar Moving Company and Compass Real Estate for standing with us in the fight against hunger."

“Our Let’s Send Hunger Food Drive is an easy way to move awareness into action, to assist our kids in need,” said McHolm. “Please join us to help the LA Food Bank put desperately needed food on our children’s tables.”

The 11th Annual Let’s Send Hunger Packing Food Drive is completely online and runs through July 31, 2023. Please make a monetary online donation today HERE .

All donations will directly assist the needs of our hero: the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank .

