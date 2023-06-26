Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market to be Worth $4.04 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market By Product (Conventional/Traditional, Single-use, Accessories), Wound Type (Diabetic Foot Ulcer [DFU], Venous Leg Ulcer, Surgical, Burn, Skin Grafts), and End User (Hospital, Home Care) - Global Forecast to 2030,' published by Meticulous Research®, the negative pressure wound therapy market is projected to reach $4.04 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2023 to 2030.

Negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) is a technique used to stimulate wound healing. It involves applying controlled negative pressure to the wound site using a specialized dressing and suction device. This technique is usually used to treat and manage complex or chronic wounds. It has several benefits, such as improved wound healing, removal of excess wound fluid, protection against external contaminants, and pain alleviation. NPWT is commonly used to manage wounds such as diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, surgical wounds, skin grafts, and burn wounds.

Download Free Report Sample Now: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5535

The negative pressure wound therapy market is driven by the increasing prevalence of diabetes and chronic wounds, the rising elderly population, favorable reimbursement policies, and the increasing incidence of obesity and associated comorbidities. Furthermore, the technological advancements in negative pressure wound therapy devices and emerging economies are expected to provide significant opportunities for the growth of this market.

However, the high costs of NPWT devices and the potential risk of complications are expected to hinder the growth of this market. In addition, factors such as limited awareness and training among healthcare professionals and the lack of adherence to the treatment among patients due to discomfort pose major challenges to the market’s growth.

Improved Patient Outcomes from NPWT Driving the Market Growth

Negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) has shown favorable results in promoting wound healing, shortening hospital stays, and enhancing patients' quality of life. The popularity of NPWT can be attributed to its numerous benefits, including improved wound healing, removal of excess wound fluid, protection against external contaminants, and alleviation of pain.

The vacuum which is applied to the wound stimulates blood flow and promotes the delivery of oxygen and nutrients to the wound. This process aids the process of tissue regeneration and the formation of granulation tissue. It also helps remove excess wound fluid, reducing edema and facilitating the removal of harmful substances from the wound. Thus, the increasing adoption of negative pressure wound therapy for effectively managing and treating complex and chronic wounds is driving the growth of this market.

Have Any Query? Ask To Analyst: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5535

The report includes an extensive assessment of the market based on product, wound type, end user, and geography. The study also provides valuable insights into the key growth strategies adopted by major market players in the last three to four years.

The key players profiled in this market study are Acelity L.P. Inc. (U.S.), Cardinal Health, Inc. (U.S.), Convatec Group plc (U.S.), DeRoyal Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Genadyne Biotechnologies, Inc. (U.S.), Medela AG (Switzerland), Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden), Smith & Nephew plc (U.K.), PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany), and Talley Group Ltd (U.K.).

The negative pressure wound therapy market is segmented based on product, wound type, end user, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional and country levels.

Based on product, in 2023, the conventional/traditional NPWT devices segment is expected to account for the largest share of the negative pressure wound therapy market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic wounds, widespread use of these devices in hospitals, proven clinical outcomes, and the high preference for conventional NPWT devices among healthcare professionals.

Based on wound type, in 2023, the diabetic foot ulcers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the negative pressure wound therapy market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increased prevalence of diabetes-associated wounds, heightened awareness regarding diabetic foot ulcers and their associated complications, the growing elderly population, and clinical evidence showcasing improved patient outcomes with the use of negative pressure wound therapy.

Quick Buy – Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market- Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast (2023-2030), Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/95022968

Based on end user, in 2023, the hospitals & clinics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the negative pressure wound therapy market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing utilization of negative pressure wound therapies in hospitals and clinics for the treatment and management of complex and chronic wounds, favorable reimbursement policies for wound care treatments, and the well-established infrastructure in hospitals and clinics to facilitate specialized treatments.

Based geography, in 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the negative pressure wound therapy market, Followed by Europe, and Asia-Pacific. North America’s major market share is primarily attributed to the robust healthcare infrastructure in the region, high healthcare expenditure, technological advancements, favorable reimbursement policies, high awareness about NPWT, and the presence of key market players in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is slated to record the highest CAGR in the negative pressure wound therapy market during the forecast period. The growth of this regional market is driven by the increasing patient population, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes, the ongoing development of healthcare infrastructure in the region, and favorable government initiatives aimed at enhancing wound care and promoting advanced medical technologies.

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/negative-pressure-wound-therapy-market-5535

Scope of the Report:

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Assessment - by Product

Conventional/ Traditional NPWT Devices

Single-use NPWT Devices

Accessories & Consumables

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Assessment—by Wound Type

Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Venous Leg Ulcers

Surgical Wounds

Skin Grafts

Burn Wounds

Other Wound Types

(Other wound types include Pressure Ulcers, wounds from infections, and traumatic wounds)

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Assessment—by End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Care Settings

Other End Users

(Other end users primarily include long-term care facilities, ambulatory surgical centers, and rehabilitation centers)

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Assessment—by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Request Free Report Sample Now: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/cp_id=5535

Related Reports:

Surgical Sutures Market by Type [Absorbable {Polyglactin, Polydioxanone, Poliglecaprone, Collagen} Nonabsorbable {Polypropylene, Nylon, Silk}] Structure [Monofilament, Multifilament] Coating [Uncoated, Antimicrobial] Application - Global Forecast to 2030



https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/surgical-sutures-market-4947



Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market by Product (Self-monitoring {Glucometer, Test Strips, Lancets}, Continuous Glucose Monitoring {Sensors, Receiver, Transmitter}), Diabetes Type, End User (Self/Home Care, Hospital, Clinic) - Global Forecast to 2030



https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/blood-glucose-monitoring-devices-market-5470



Electrosurgery Devices Market By Product (Electrode, Smoke Evacuation System, Irrigation Device, Forcep, Generator), Surgery (General, Gynecology, Oncology, Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Urology), End User (Hospital, Clinic, ASC) - Global Forecast to 2030

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/electrosurgery-devices-market-5396

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.