Soho Sessions Hits the Road for the First Time, Bringing Grammy-Nominated Singer and Guitarist Marcus King and Soulful Multi-Instrumentalist Celisse to the Hamptons

Tickets on sale June 26 at www.stephentalkhouse.com



NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Soho Sessions, an exclusive music-driven community known for curating exceptional live experiences in NYC, is thrilled to hit the road for the first time for a show with Grammy-nominated guitarist and singer-songwriter Marcus King and singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist, Celisse at Stephen Talkhouse in the Hamptons on August 3, 2023. This collaboration between the Soho Sessions and the legendary Stephen Talkhouse promises an unforgettable evening of extraordinary musical talent.

Marcus King, a soulful vocalist and an accomplished guitarist, has garnered widespread acclaim for his electrifying performances and insightful songwriting. His debut solo album, El Dorado, topped the Americana radio charts and received critical acclaim from NPR, American Songwriter, and Rolling Stone. King's music seamlessly blends rock, soul, blues, and Americana, captivating audiences with his undeniable talent and heartfelt performances.

Over the past few years, Celisse’s momentum as a singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, performer, and spoken word artist has led her to a multitude of ventures. She collaborated with Alicia Keys, contributing guitar and additional production to "Billions (Unlocked)." Her touring in 2022 included support spots for Lucius and Brandi Carlile, performances with Dave Matthews Band at The Gorge, and a historic appearance as part of Joni Mitchell's "Joni Jams" at Newport Folk Festival, along with various festival appearances. Recognized as a favorite up-and-coming touring artist in 2023, Celisse has earned a spot on NIVA's Live List and performed at festivals such as Boston Calling and Bonnaroo.

The Soho Sessions is produced by RWE Partners. The company, co-founded by top New York City real estate broker Greg Williamson and global events producer Nicole Rechter, is dedicated to celebrating the power of music, fostering unique connections, and curating outstanding experiences while making a positive impact on society. Through the sponsorship of Stand Together Music, Soho Sessions raises awareness about issues such as mental health and addiction in support of 1 Million Strong (an initiative to support 1 million people in recovery through The Phoenix, a sober-active community). Williamson and Rechter are esteemed industry professionals known for their executive production work on the acclaimed Love Rocks NYC, the CBS TV special Play On, and Tulane University’s annual Tipping Point concert, among many other events.

The Soho Sessions: Hamptons Edition will take place at Stephen Talkhouse, a legendary venue in Amagansett, NY, known for its intimate and electric atmosphere. This partnership between the Soho Sessions and Stephen Talkhouse offers an opportunity for music lovers to experience the magic of live music in an iconic setting.

"We are thrilled to bring the Soho Sessions to the iconic Stephen Talkhouse. Marcus King and Celisse’s extraordinary talent and captivating performances make them the perfect artists to come together for this special event,” said Williamson. “This promises to be an unforgettable night of music, and we can't wait to share this exceptional experience with music lovers.”

Tickets for the Soho Sessions: Hamptons Edition featuring Marcus King and Celisse will go on sale on June 26 at www.stephentalkhouse.com.

Don't miss this momentous musical event as the Soho Sessions continues to curate remarkable experiences, ignite artistic passion, and celebrate the magic of music.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f06330a7-3c8a-4ec4-bfe6-ba5337172afc