CertiK Extends Security Partnership With OKX

New York, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CertiK, the global leader in blockchain security, is excited to announce the successful completion of a security audit for OKX's BRC-20 token contracts. This is a significant step in bringing Ordinals to the Bitcoin blockchain, a milestone in the crypto and blockchain industry.



OKX, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, is reaffirming its commitment to the foundational roots of the crypto revolution - Bitcoin, and is set to catalyze innovation in the realm of BRC-20 transaction indexing on the Bitcoin blockchain. This forward-thinking initiative is an embodiment of OKX's dedication to fostering a truly decentralized free market.



This and future audits will assist OKX in initiating detailed operations aimed at seamlessly integrating this new token technology onto its platform. The exchange’s roadmap includes support for inscription, thereby expanding the investment opportunities for its diverse user base. Further, the platform is set to enhance its trading capabilities by enabling buying, selling, transferring, and offer-making for both tokens and Bitcoin NFTs.



"We are excited to extend our security partnership with OKX. As CertiK, our mission has always been to enhance security and transparency in the blockchain space, and this collaboration represents a big step towards this goal," said Jason Jiang, Chief Business Officer at CertiK.



"Integrating this new token standard into the OKX platform is a significant milestone for us. This evolution not only responds to the interest of our community but also provides robust, secure, and easy-to-use tools for dealing with these tokens," said Jason Lau, Chief Innovation Officer at OKX.



About CertiK



CertiK is a pioneer in blockchain security, leveraging best-in-class AI technology to protect and monitor blockchain protocols and smart contracts. Founded in 2018 by professors from Yale University and Columbia University, CertiK’s mission is to secure the web3 world. CertiK applies cutting-edge innovations from academia to enterprise, enabling mission-critical applications to scale with safety and correctness.



One of the fastest-growing and most trusted companies in blockchain security, CertiK is a true market leader. To date, CertiK has worked with nearly 4,000 enterprise clients, secured over $360 billion worth of digital assets, and has detected nearly 70,000 vulnerabilities in blockchain code. Our clients include leading projects such as Aave, Polygon, Binance Smart Chain, Yearn Finance, and Chiliz.



​​CertiK is backed by Insight, Partners, Sequoia, Tiger Global, Coatue Management, Lightspeed, Advent International, SoftBank, Hillhouse Capital, Goldman Sachs, Coinbase Ventures, Binance, Shunwei Capital, IDG Capital, Wing, Legend Star, Danhua Capital and other investors.



About OKX



OKX is a world-leading technology company building the future of Web3. Known as the fastest and most reliable crypto trading platform for investors and professional traders everywhere, OKX’s crypto exchange is the second largest globally by trading volume. OKX’s leading self-custody solutions include the Web3-compatible OKX Wallet, which allows users greater control of their assets while expanding access to DEXs, NFT marketplaces, DeFi, GameFi and thousands of dApps. OKX partners with a number of the world’s top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.



OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.



To learn more about OKX, download the app or visit: okx.com

