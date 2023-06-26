Craft Spirits Market to Surpass 124.56 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Increasing Popularity of Cocktail Culture

Westford USA, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, in response to the growing demand for unique and high-quality products, consumers are seeking out craft spirits that offer distinctive flavors and exceptional experiences. Craft spirits, emphasizing artisanal production methods and attention to detail, have gained significant popularity among discerning consumers. These individuals are willing to pay a premium price for craft spirits' craftsmanship and uniqueness.

Craft spirits, renowned for their unique flavor profiles and small-batch production, are well-suited to meet this demand. The craft spirits boom has brought forth a plethora of new products that have captured consumer attention and established their unique identity in the market. One key aspect that sets these craft spirits apart is their package design. Craft spirits brands have leveraged package designs that evoke a sense of quality and craftsmanship, aligning with their hand-crafted sensibilities.

Whiskey Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to its Rich and Complex Taste

The whiskey segment has emerged as a leader in the global craft spirits market, capturing a significant share of 45%. This dominance can be attributed to whiskey's distinctive and unparalleled flavor profile. Whiskey, known for its rich and complex taste, has garnered a loyal following of enthusiasts and connoisseurs worldwide.

The market in North America has emerged as a dominant player in the craft spirits market, holding the largest market share. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for craft spirits and the growing number of craft distilleries across the region. Craft spirits, known for their unique and artisanal production methods, have gained popularity among consumers seeking high-quality and distinctive beverage options.

Gin Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to the Increasing Popularity of Gin among Consumers

The gin segment is poised for rapid growth, with an anticipated CAGR of 31% from 2023 to 2030. This surge can be attributed to various factors that contribute to the increasing popularity of gin among consumers. Brands in the gin industry continuously strive to enhance consumer appeal by incorporating regional botanicals, introducing aged expressions, exploring new flavors, and engaging in other innovative practices.

Regional markets in the Asia-Pacific region are experiencing significant growth in the global craft spirits market, emerging as the fastest-growing region. Countries such as Japan, Australia, and India are critical contributors to this growth, driven by various factors. One of the primary drivers is the increasing demand for premium alcoholic beverages in the region.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the craft spirits market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Craft Spirits Market

Pernod Ricard, a leading global spirits company, recently announced its plans to acquire a majority stake in Código 1530, an ultra-premium tequila brand. This strategic move aims to strengthen Pernod Ricard's portfolio and expand its presence in the growing tequila market. Código 1530 is known for its high-quality tequilas, crafted using traditional techniques and premium ingredients.

Bruichladdich, a renowned Scotch whisky distiller owned by Remy Cointreau, recently introduced the final bottling from its Octomore 12s line of single malts. This limited edition product is available exclusively on the company's website and at their distillery shop.

